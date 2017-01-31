Regional Previews: Armstrong-Potomac, Fisher set in Lexington Sectional

(5) Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 4 Cissna Park

Date: Feb. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Armstrong-Potomac High School

The Trojans (15-10, 7-4 Vermilion Valley Conference) challenged themselves early with the season-opening Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic in mid-November. In the opener of that tourney on Nov. 14, A-P fell to the host Timberwolves 56-46 and finished with a 1-3 overall showing.



A-P has turned things around 180 degrees since then, starting with a momentum-grabbing win over Bismarck-Henning Dec. 15. Look for the rematch against Cissna Park to be an entertaining, back-and-forth battle that could come down to the wire.



A win over the Timberwolves would set up a date with the sectional’s No. 1 seed, Ridgeview, at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 — assuming on Tuesday the Mustangs handle the winner of (7) Milford vs. (9) Donovan. Coach Nick Hipsher’s group will have the benefit of having home-court advantage, and they will need every extra benefit in trying to take down both the Timberwolves and the Mustangs — the No. 5-ranked team in Class 1A.



These Trojans are plenty capable of knocking off Ridgeview. Mixing in a dose of Angela Sieberns in the paint and Madi Gayheart and Holley Hambleton on the perimeter will be the formula. The long-range shooting of sophomore sharpshooter Nicole Sprague (who has shown loads of playmaking potential off the dribble as well and is one of the area’s brighter up and comers) can help stretch the floor and open things up for Sieberns on the block.

(3) Fisher vs. (5)LeRoy/(10) Uni High winner

Fisher already has experience playing in the Panthers’ gym this year, so it won’t be a totally new environment. No matter how the first round shakes out, the Bunnies (11-16, 5-7 Heart of Illinois Conference) will be getting a rematch following their bye. On Dec. 5, they held off LeRoy 47-43 on the road in an HOIC battle.



On Jan. 7, Fisher started the new year right by taking care of the Illineks 66-41 in Urbana. The Bunnies forced 23 turnovers in that game. Don’t expect the formula for coach Ken Ingold’s squad to change much. It will focus on slowing down the pace and keeping the game in the 30s or low 40s with a stingy defense. On offense, Alivia Spenard will continue to get post feeds in the lane as the centerpiece.



A win in the regional semifinals would most likely set up a showdown with the No. 2 seed in the sectional, Decatur St. Teresa, if the 16-8 Bulldogs handle the winner of No. 7 Judah Christian vs. No. 9 Lexington. The regional championship game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.

For updates on regional seeds, matchups and scores for Rantoul, Fisher and Armstrong-Potomac, follow Zack Carpenter (@ZCarp11) on Twitter.