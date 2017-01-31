Heart charging: Trojan junior’s aggressiveness has helped lead to season turnaround

Armstrong-Potomac guard Madi Gayheart has been more assertive and aggressive, which is one of the reasons for the Trojans’ season turnaround.

ARMSTRONG — The change in Madi Gayheart has been clear to see.

Since the season started Nov. 14, the Armstrong-Potomac junior’s mindset and ability has undergone a tremendous transformation on the basketball court.

The ups and downs of the rigorous, marathon-like basketball season are always prevalent across all levels of boys and girls hoops. Quality of play often fluctuates as the season changes to the darker, colder months of December and January.

While the temperatures have dropped — then risen, then dropped again — Gayheart’s play has been consistently ascending during the Trojans’ hot string of 11 wins in their last 14 games.

“She’s been a huge part of (the turnaround),” Trojans coach Nick Hipsher said. “Coach (Keith O’Banion) and I have been on her to be more aggressive. She’s really the one person on our team who can really attack and get to the rim pretty much at will when she wants to. And if she’s not going to be aggressive, that takes away a big aspect of our offense.

“She’s been a lot more aggressive. Since Christmas break she’s been playing a lot better, and our record shows that she’s been a huge part of that.”

The change was most noticeable Dec. 15 in a 29-24 win over rival Bismarck-Henning.

Struggling through a below-average 4-7 start, the Trojans were in desperate need of a momentum-boosting and confidence-building win heading into Christmas break and the new year.

Gayheart was a spark plug in the five-point win, as she scored all of her team-high nine points in the second quarter to help the Trojans overcome an early 7-3 hole. That performance, in which she also grabbed nine rebounds, served as the prime example of what Gayheart can do — much to the delight of Hipsher, who had been pushing his junior guard to be more assertive.

“(O’Banion) and I talked about Madi not being as aggressive as we want,” Hipsher said following the game. “We’ve talked to her about looking to attack, and that’s her strength. We’re going to need more of that if we want to win some ball games.”

“These last few weeks have been very important to us, getting ready for county and actually playing in the county tournament,” said Gayheart, who garnered all-tournament recognition while helping the Trojans win third place in the Vermilion County Conference Tournament two weeks ago. “County is always special to us, and this year we really wanted to win it all. I knew I would need to step my game up in order to do that. And then why quit after county?”



‘Each and every one of us have an important role’

Though there are several factors in A-P’s recent success — stepping up on defense, Angela Sieberns working down low, bench contributions from Nicole Sprague and Kayla Roe and Holley Hambleton leading from the point guard spot among others — Gayheart’s confidence and driving more aggressively has boosted the offense, and she has the full backing of her fellow Trojans.

“My teammates are always supportive (of) me and everyone else,” Gayheart said. “They continue to encourage me to attack whenever I get the ball and have also been encouraging me to look for my shot more often.”

Gayheart tallied 11 points in a 56-34 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday and had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 65-22 victory over Urbana Uni High on Saturday. She also stuck her nose in on defense to poke away three steals.

“We have stepped up our defense a lot after that (4-7) start,” Gayheart said. “We also have learned that we need to work together as a team the whole time we are on the floor, whether it is the starting five or more of the younger girls in.”

As the Trojans head into regional play Tuesday against Cissna Park (7:30 p.m. in Armstrong), they will be looking for Gayheart to continue her solid play on both ends of the floor.

“Individually, Coach Hipsher has stressed that each and every one of us have an important role to play and that we must play it in order to be successful,” Gayheart said. “My goals for the rest of the season are to keep playing my hardest and do good in regionals.”

