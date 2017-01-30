Williams stuffs stat sheet; Eagles get payback on Unity

Kanosha Williams, one of five seniors to go out a winner on her home floor in Monday’s 61-47 win over Unity on Senior Night, tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

RANTOUL — After losing a game three weeks ago that she felt her team could have won, Kanosha Williams admitted there was a bit of a revenge factor heading into Monday night’s Okaw Valley Conference rematch with Unity.

The revenge factor of a 50-46 loss to the Rockets on Jan. 12, the added emotion of Senior Night, some hot shooting and Williams vying for a triple-double all added up to a 61-47 Eagles win.

“I just went with the flow basically,” said Williams, who tallied 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. “I really (enjoy) the crowd that came to support us. ... I feel like them cheering us on made the game go better.”

In the loss to Unity, the Eagles trailed 44-35 with just over two minutes to go before a frantice comeback fell just short. Williams said if they hadcome out in that first matchup with the focus and intensity like they did on Monday, the outcome may have been different.

“We chose to pick up (our effort) later in the (first) game when we should’ve did it like this game from the start for 32 minutes,” she said. “I think that was really the problem. ... This was a full-game (effort). We brought it, and we were ready, and I feel like we were mentally and physically ready. ... We were determined to win this game. ... We showed (Unity) who wanted it more.”

“Kanosha has a really quick first step off the dribble, and she can hit that pullup (jumper). It’s hard to guard,” Eagles coach Jeff McKaufsky said. “We’ve been on her for years that when she really wants to play like that, and really wants to bring it, she can take over a game.”

It was a sloppy opening quarter as both squads traded six turnovers and nobody could establish a consistent rhythm.

Williams fed fellow senior guard Breezy Espinoza, who finished with 13 points, in the right corner for a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 12-9 in the final minute of the period, and then the Eagles got hot.

After the Rockets increased their lead to 18-14, Eagles senior Chakhalia Dunner converted a putback bucket to begin a 21-4 run to close the half.

Quick ball movement — one of Rantoul’s main focal points on Monday — helped find an open Mackenzie Taticek in the left corner for a 3-pointer which she buried to open a 20-18 edge.

Williams then stepped into a rhythm three, Espinoza added another 3-pointer and Williams again hit from deep before she took a layup coast-to-coast with under 15 seconds before the halftime buzzer for a 35-22 lead at the break.

The Eagles made 5-of-9 from downtown in the quarter and forced seven turnovers while committing just one giveaway of their own.

“Our plan was to play quick. We know (Unity) wants to play fast, and we want to play fast, too,” Eagles coach Jeff McKaufsky said. “That’s kind of our style. We don’t want to slow it down. We want to get out in transition, and I thought we did a good job tonight playing fast. ... We were getting good kickouts and we executed a lot better on the ball movement.

A fairly even third quarter ensued with the Eagles (9-18, 2-6 OVC) holding a 49-37 heading into the final period.

An 8-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter helped Rantoul bury the Rockets (12-11, 1-6).

“We’re playing our best basketball right now,” McKaufsky said. “Saturday (in a loss to Centennial) we had a bit of a hiccup, but I think the last three weeks our intensity has been better, our shooting has been better and our turnovers have been way down. ... Hopefully we can continue to work hard and keep building on the last few weeks.”



Reflecting back

The Eagles honored seniors Dunner, Espinoza, Akalah Spinks, Taticek and Williams on Monday’s Senior Night.

Williams, a three-year varsity starter who also started some games as a freshman, reflected on her Eagles career with plenty of love for her coach and former player Carson Church.

“It’s been a great four years,” Williams said. “One of our main supporters since freshman year, Carson Church, came to support this night with us. ... And McKaufsky has been a great supporter these last four years. I’ve never had love for a coach (like I do for McKaufsky). I took him as a second father, basically. He loves us like we’re his own, and I really appreciate that.”

“This year hasn’t gone the way we had hoped, record-wise, but we’re starting to play like we thought we were going to play all year” McKaufsky said. “But they’ve been through a lot. (Their) sophomore year was extremely tough. Last year, we saw some strides, and this year didn’t start great and there have been some rough stretches. And I think it’s a testament to them to keep battling.

As seniors, if it’s not going well, you could start seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but these last three weeks we’ve been playing our best basketball because of what kind of kids they are and how they keep battling and building knowing that it’s not done.”



Eagles drop two

Espinoza led the Eagles with 12 points but Monticello won 60-46 on Thursday.

Espinoza and Williams each had nine points for the Eagles, but Centennial won 45-34 on Saturday.



Up next

The Eagles get back into action with the regular season finale against Danville on the road Thursday night with tip off at 7:30.

Seeds for the 3A regionals will be released at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Zack Carpenter