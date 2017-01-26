Fisher guard Morgn Wagner (left) drives dribbles on the perimeter during the first quarter in a 40-37 upset win over No. 5-ranked Ridgeview on Thursday night in Colfax.

COLFAX — On Thursday night there was a common feeling for the Fisher girls basketball team — they were excited to ride the bus home.

A thrilling 40-37 upset win over Ridgeview, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 1A, will produce enthusiasm like that — especially after the Bunnies pulled it out on the Mustangs’ home floor on Senior Night.

“We’re riding the bus together, and we’ll have some fun on the way home,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “They all wanted to be together on the way home, and they should be after this one.”

“Oh, it’s great. It was a great team win. We all worked hard together,” said Fisher forward Alivia Spenard, who tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds. “We just kept fighting.”

Freshman Sidney Hood stepped up to make two of the Bunnies’ biggest plays in the Heart of Illinois Conference battle.

After leading the entire game, save for an early 2-0 hole, the Bunnies (11-16, 5-6 HOIC) found themselves trailing 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

Facing a 37-34 deficit, Hood buried a 3-pointer from the left corner off a feed from Brittney Enos with just under 4:10 remaining.

Spenard, who finished 7-of-10 from the charity stripe, later added a free throw for a 38-37 lead with two minutes to go.

The Bunnies dodged several of the Mustangs’ open looks that rimmed out and with 30 seconds on the clock called a time out to set up the same play they had ran a week prior in a big moment.

In an eerily similar situation on Jan. 18 against Lexington, the Bunnies were nursing a 40-39 lead with less than 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Ingold set up a half court sideline out-of-bounds play to have Hood launch a lob pass for a Becca Clanton layup attempt.

Against the Minutemen, Clanton came through with a big bucket in that clutch situation that helped Fisher to a 44-39 win.

Ingold figured that history might repeat itself.

He set up the same exact play, having senior Cassidy Thomas set a screen to open up Clanton to run freely toward the hoop. Hood hit her in stride on a lob pass and Clanton converted the most crucial of her team-high 15 points while getting fouled.

Though she missed the free throw, Clanton’s basket gave the Bunnies a 40-37 lead, and they survived a pair of 3-point attempts in the final seconds to pull out the win.

“It’s amazing (in the locker room),” Hood said following the win. “When Becca hit that one shot that I passed to her, it was all smiles after that. I can’t explain it.”

Clanton’s teammates had a good feeling as the ball sailed through the air into her hands.

“Becca’s going to make this shot. Becca’s going to make this shot,” Spenard said of what was going through her mind in that moment.

The Mustangs (21-4, 9-2) struggled from the field in the first quarter as Fisher frustrated them with a zone defense on the way to an 11-2 advantage. Some added pressure helped Ridgeview cut the deficit to 22-16 at halftime following a bucket and a pair of free throws in the final 20 seconds.

But playing without starting guard Stacia Landry, out since last Thursday after suffering a knee injury during the semifinals of the McLean County/HOIC Tournament, the Mustangs could not produce enough offense — stifled by a Bunnies defense that has held many opponents to under 40 points.

“Ridgeview’s a great team. They weren’t hitting their outside shots like they do some nights,” Ingold said. “I liked the way we had good movement in the zone. I didn’t think we let their shooters get real comfortable. But this is a really, really nice win for this group of girls.

“I thought we did a great job of slowing the pace down. You don’t want to get into a track meet with Ridgeview because they have so many great players. They have great depth, and they really like to run. And I thought we did a good job of keeping them from making any easy baskets and many fast-break baskets.”

The Bunnies will celebrate the big win for now, but there won’t be much time to rest with Heyworth (21-3, 10-1) on Monday and the state’s No. 2-ranked team in 2A, Eureka (22-2, 11-0), on Senior Night Feb. 2.

“(This win) should give us confidence,” Ingold said. “It doesn’t get easier — we’ve got Heyworth and Eureka next week, but what I told the girls is, ‘Hey, this should show us what we can do.’”

