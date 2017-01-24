The Week Ahead: Girls basketball

A rundown of the Rantoul, Fisher and Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball action in the week ahead.

RANTOUL

(Record: 6-17, 1-5 Okaw Valley Conference)

Jan. 26 vs. Monticello Sages

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Home, Aux Gym



Jan. 28 at Centennial Chargers

Time: Noon

Site: Centennial High School



Jan. 30 vs. Unity Rockets

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Home, Main Gym





FYI: The Eagles’ girls basketball team has not had a good season when it comes to wins and losses. There was plenty of hope and optimism at the start of the year, but that has dwindled down as the stretch run is on the horizon. But the Eagles picked up a huge win over St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday night, 62-57, to put an end to a long losing streak. They will now get back to work and see if that is the win that can be a spark plug for the rest of the season. Just four games, including these three, remain on the schedule before regionals (pairings for 3A and 4A schools are announced around 4 p.m. Feb. 2, while pairings for 1A and 2A will be announced around 4 p.m. on Thursday). A perfect opportunity to grab some momentum heading into the postseason comes on Monday when the Eagles welcome in Unity. The Eagles (6-19) played one of their best halves of the season in the final two quarters of a 50-46 loss to the Rockets last Thursday. A furious rally came up just short, as the Eagles came back from trailing 44-35 in the final two minutes and were within one possession, 48-46, before Unity squeaked it out.

FISHER

(10-15, 4-6 Heart of Illinois Conference)

Jan. 26 at Ridgeview Mustangs

Time: 7 p.m.

Site: Ridgeview High School



Jan. 30 vs. Heyworth Hornets

Time: 7 p.m.

Site: Home



FYI: Talk about a tough slate. First, Ken Ingold’s squad gets a Ridgview squad that just made it to the championship game of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Not to mention that the Mustangs were recently ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 1A. Then, the Bunnies will be tasked with trying to shut down a 20-3 Heyworth squad at home. Pull off either win and it will no question be the biggest win of the season up to this point — even bigger than the victory over Watseka at the Blue Devil Classic in late December.

ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC

(12-10, 4-4 Vermilion Valley Conference)

Jan. 26 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Site: Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School



Jan. 28 vs. Urbana Uni High Illineks

Time: 10 a.m.

Site: Home



FYI: Things have turned around in a hurry for the Trojans. After starting the year 4-7, coach Nick Hipsher might have been wondering where things went wrong and if his squad was heading for a dismal year. But then A-P caught fire and have won eight of the last 11 games, with the three losses coming against some of the area’s best teams in Schlarman, Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning. The Trojans were gunning for a championship game appearance in the Vermilion County Conference Tournament last week, but settled for a third-place finish at the tourney. The remainder of the season is certainly trending upward for a Trojans squad that has gotten contributions from all-tournament members Angela Sieberns and Madi Gayheart, in addition to sharpshooting sophomore Nicole Sprague. Against the Illineks, the Trojans’ main focus will be star guard Aja Trask, one of the area’s more underrated players.

