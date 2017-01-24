Rantoul girls pick up big win over SJ-O

ST. JOSEPH — Talk about a huge win.

On the strength of balance, free throws and a big-time shot from Courtney Sutherland, the Rantoul girls basketball team took down Okaw Valley Conference rival St. Joseph-Ogden, 62-57, on the road Monday night.

After finding themselves trailing 19-9 at the conclusion of the first quarter, the Eagles (6-19), stormed back to take a seven-point lead midway through the third.

The Spartans (15-7) tied the game at the end of the third quarter, and a back-and-forth fourth quarter ensued.

With about two minutes left, the freshman sharpshooter Sutherland buried a 3-pointer to give Rantoul a three-point lead.

The Eagles were led by a balanced scoring attack, as six girls scored seven points or more, with four girls stepping up with nine or more points. And Rantoul made 10-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset win.

Sutherland and Akalah Spinks led with 10 points apiece while Breezy Espinoza and Kanosha Williams each tallied nine points.

“We battled the whole game. We had girls in foul trouble most of this game,” Rantoul coach Jeff McKaufsky said. “(It was a) total team effort. Girls stepped up when their number was called. Big time win for us. ... (We) need to build off this win moving forward toward regionals.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.