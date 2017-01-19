A-P falls to Blue Devils; will play for third place

Armstrong-Potomac's Hayley Hambleton is defended by Bismarck-Henning's Sierra Bryant as Madi Gayheart (12) looks on during A-P's 44-36 loss to the Blue Devils Wednesday night.

DANVILLE —Bismarck-Henning girls’ basketball coach Mike Stephens knew his team wouldn’t be able to press the entire game. The Blue Devils simply aren’t deep enough. But he wanted to keep Armstrong-Potomac out of its comfort zone in Wednesday’s Vermilion County Conference tournament contest.

He knew they had to defend center Angela Sieberns inside, but he also couldn’t sacrifice a defender against the Trojans’ perimeter shooting.

In the end, the Blue Devils found the right mix of pressure, individual defending and help defense as they outscored the Trojans 12-2 in the first quarter on their way to a win.

“We wanted to disrupt Armstrong off the bat, and I thought we were able to do that,” Stephens said. “Our defense was really strong.”

Freshman Emily Meidel scored 18 points and racked up four steals, simply taking the ball from the Armstrong-Potomac point guard as she tried to make her first pass time and again.

“She’s an excellent ball handler for us, but Meidel takes the toughest kid for us,” Stephens said. “For a freshman she’s a good student of the game, she comes in and works real hard every night. She’s going to be a really good player.”

Annie Nelson scored 11 points, while Sierra Bryant scored 10 points for a team that rarely has a third scorer in double digits.

Stephens has made a point to try to instill confidence in his role players to shoot the ball. On Wednesday, that worked.

“Coach has shown me that even if I miss, it doesn’t matter as long as I’m taking the shots,” Bryant said. “So I feel more confident that he knows I’m trying.”

After trailing 31-15 late in the third quarter, the Trojans made a 13-6 run to pull the deficit to single digits. Bryant, though, helped hold off the onslaught with a pair of field goals, and the Blue Devils held on.

In Friday’s championship game, they’ll need another dose of confidence when they take on Oakwood, which beat Bismarck-Henning 49-33 last month behind Young’s strong performance. While Bryant said the Blue Devils will be less intimidated by Young simply because they’ve seen her before, they’ll need to make more adjustments to come out with a Vermilion County title.

“I learned that I need to pick up my defense and defend her better,” Bryant said, “and I think we need to help each other out than we did in the first game against them.”

The Trojans will face Salt Fork in the third-place game of the tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday.