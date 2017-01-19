Clanton, Hood help propel Fisher to win over Minutemen

Fisher's Sidney Hood hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to break a 34-34 tie with under 4:30 left in the fourth quater to help propel the Bunnies to a 44-39 win over Lexington on Wednesday.

FISHER — Becca Clanton has the ultimate shooter’s mentality.

On any given night, it doesn’t matter whether she’s missed six consecutive shots or made four in a row — the ball’s going up.

That was the case once again Wednesday night, as the junior guard helped Fisher’s girls basketball team to a 44-39 win over Lexington behind a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds in the consolation semifinals of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament.

Clanton finished 7 of 18 from the field and made 7 of 9 free throws, but it was her final four shots — two field goals and two free throws — that proved the most crucial.

Nursing a 38-34 lead with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Clanton grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and quickly squeezed in a putback layup.

After the Minutemen rattled off five points to make it 40-39 with less than 25 seconds left, Fisher freshman point guard Sidney Hood tossed a lob pass to Clanton, who buried another putback layup off her own missed shot for a three-point advantage.

Off a defensive stop, Clanton splashed a pair of free throws with 9.6 seconds left, and the Bunnies held off Lexington.

Hood also nailed one of the game’s biggest shots late in the fourth quarter.

Fisher extended a lead to 29-18 early in the second half but watched it vanish into a 34-34 tie with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. Hood then buried a 3-pointer for her lone field goal of the game, giving the Bunnies (10-14) some much-needed breathing room.

“I thought our three young kids Morgan Wagner, Sidney Hood and Lexie May — even though they didn’t score very much — really did a nice job,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “Sid hit a big shot. We really needed that one. She had been open a couple times before that, and we tell her, ‘Hey, you’ve got to keep shooting when you’re open.’ That one was a really big one for us.”

Early on, it was the leadership of Fisher senior Alivia Spenard that helped the Bunnies overcome some struggles.

With 4:15 left in the second quarter, Lexington took a 16-15 lead, and Spenard shouted to her teammates, “Play our game.”

The team responded with an 11-2 run to close the half, and after a Brittney Enos corner three off a set play to open the second half, Fisher held the 29-18 edge.

“Alivia’s always out there yelling and screaming and getting pumped,” Clanton said. “After she said that, I feel like we definitely composed ourselves more and started playing like (we’re capable of playing).”

Despite the healthy lead, being on the wrong end of a 7:1 turnover ratio in the third quarter forced the Bunnies to withstand a 12-1 Lexington run that knotted the game at 30 before Clanton and Hood’s big plays.

“Brittney hits that three, and I’m thinking, ‘Boy we’re off and running here,’ and then Lexington had some different ideas,” Ingold said. “Give them credit. They changed their zone in the second half and played more of a matchup zone. They started getting out and trapping us more on the sidelines and in the corner. It took us a while to adjust to that, and I thought once we made that adjustment we were fine.”

With the win, No. 9 seed Fisher advanced to play No. 6 seed El Paso-Gridley in the consolation championship at 10 a.m. Saturday at El Paso High School.

“I think we’re hungry for more,” Clanton said. “I definitely think we’re going to take the momentum we have from tonight and take it to the next game.”

