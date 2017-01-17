Sprague, Trojans shoot their way to pair of wins at county tourney

WESTVILLE — The Armstrong Potomac girls had to play 32 minutes to defeat the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers 54-41.

But the margin of victory and the game was decided long before the final horn — courtesy of sophomore Nicole Sprague and her fellow 3-point shooters.

By hitting 3-pointers at a dizzying rate in the second quarter, the Trojans had a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter. Sprague would finish the first half with 12 points, all of which were scored from beyond the arc.

“I knew I would be hot tonight,” Sprague said. “I had a dream last night that I would have a good game today. But I usually think I am going to have a good game. When that first went in, I knew to keep shooting. The threes broke open the game.”

She was not alone. Hayley Hambleton and Madi Gayheart each added treys of their own in the second quarter. By the time Sprague hit her second and third 3-pointers of the quarter and fourth of the first half at 1:46, the Trojans held a 14-point lead at 31-17.

The Cornjerkers scored the final six points of the first half to cut the lead to 31-23. With an eight-point lead entering the third quarter, the Trojans held the Cornjerkers to just two free throws in the first three minutes of play.

In the final five minutes of the quarter, the Trojans hit three treys, but one came from beyond the arc. Gayheart bombed away at the 4:42 mark of the third quarter. Angela Sieberns hit the final two 3-pointers, but they were old-fashioned three-point plays.

She hit her first one at the 3:32 mark and then again at 2:13. By the end of the third quarter, they had stretched their lead to 17 points, as they led 46-29.

The Trojans led by as many as 18, 51-33.

Hoopeston Area finished the game on a 6-2 run to cut the finishing total to 13 points.

“We needed to make some big shots and that did not happen,” Cornjerkers coach Ross Bryll said. “We made some minor adjustments to stop Sprague. We were not surprised she did that. The Trojans have been known for their shooting for a long time. I am proud of my girls. We played hard to the very end of the game.”

Sieberns finished the game with 17 points. She was one of three Trojans in double figures. Sprague finished with 14 points. Gayheart had 11 points.

The Trojan scoring was rounded out by Kayle Roe (six points), Holley Hambleton (four), Riley Willimas (one) and Hayley Hambleton (one). Breanna Martin and Ariel Reeves each had 10 points for the Cornjerkers.

“We did not play very good defense in the first half, but our shooting was very good,” Trojans coach Nick Hipsher said. “We needed to handle the ball against their pressure, and we did handle the ball much better in the second half. I was disappointed that we allowed the ball inside so much.”

The Trojans then improved to 11-8 overall and 2-0 in the tourney with a 46-11 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday. No. 2 seed Bismarck-Henning is also 2-0, which means the winner of tonight’s (Jan. 18) game will go to the county championship on Friday.

