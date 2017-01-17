Furious rally comes up short for Rantoul girls

Rantoul’s Faith Johnson (5), Kaylie Wilson (21) and Akalah Spinks (far right) scramble for a loose ball during the Eagles’ 50-46 loss to Unity on Thursday.

TOLONO — At the conclusion of the first half, Jeff McKaufsky asked if someone could help take the lid off the basket his team would be shooting at in the second half.

Maybe someone obliged, or maybe it was just coincidence, but the final two quarters of the Rantoul girls basketball team’s Okaw Valley Conference matchup against Unity on Thursday were the polar opposite of the first two stanzas.

Still, a furious comeback attempt in the fourth quarter came up short, as the Eagles fell 50-46 to the Rockets.

With just under five minutes remaining, Rantoul point guard Breezy Espinoza (12 points) splashed a pair of free throws to tie the game at 30.

It looked like Unity would then cruise to a win after a 14-5 run resulted in a 44-35 lead, but the Eagles fought back, deploying a man press that, while it did not directly lead to turnovers, helped put some extra pressure on the Rockets in the half court and flustered them into some giveaways.

Out of a timeout, Kanosha Williams (team-high 13 points) fed Kaylie Wilson with a pinpoint pass on a baseline drive, and Wilson converted the bucket.

Espinoza then buried a 3-pointer off a steal before Williams capitalized on a steal of her own with a layup to pull the Eagles to a 44-42 deficit.

A pair of free throws from Unity’s Elyce Knudsen with 27.5 seconds left preceded two free throws from the Eagles’ Myejoi Williams with 21.3 remaining.

Moments later, the Rockets converted two more from the charity stripe, and after the Eagles failed to get a bucket on the other end, two more Unity free throws officially sealed the Rockets’ win.

Rantoul converted 9 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“When you shoot 10 of 50 and 12 of 59 like we have (the two games before Unity), you’re not going to win a lot of games. But the encouraging thing is we’re getting 50 shots,” McKaufsky said. “You don’t see a lot of teams get 59 shots in a game. That’s what I keep telling them and encouraging them (with). You see teams go through funks, but when the lids comes off, everything’s going to start to fall — we’re looking forward to rest of the second half (of the season).”

After making just five shots in the first half, the Eagles found themselves down 25-11 to the Rockets. Then, they started to heat up.

Rantoul scored the first six points of the third quarter before the Rockets’ Lauren Wendling buried a 3-pointer for a 28-17 lead. McKaufky called a timeout with 3:38 remaining and then watched his team close out the quarter on a 9-0 run.

“I told them we’re getting good looks. The second half we started getting good looks and started attacking more,” McKaufsky said. “We were struggling from the outside, so (we told them), ‘Work your way in for the close shots, then work your way out.’”

In the third quarter, the Eagles converted a perfect 7 of 7 free throws, but four turnovers neutralized six takeaways as Unity clung to a 28-26 advantage.

“The last two and a half games, we’ve got great looks,” McKaufsky said. “We’re getting good looks. We’re not forcing them. We started to do that in the second half. That’s a start. Once they see the ball go through the hoops a couple times, they’ll start falling. I think our defense the last few games has been much, much better.”

Part of the reason the Eagles’ defense surges at times is the confidence the girls get when they see the ball go through the net.

“It’s a confidence thing. Once they see the ball go through, they’re on their toes a lot more,” McKaufsky said. “It shouldn’t be that way; it can’t be that way. We have to fight through that. And the last two games I thought we have fought through that.”

The Eagles (5-18) fell to Decatur St. Theresa 46-32 on Tuesday after going 12 of 59 from the floor.

Rantoul’s game against Centennial on Saturday was postponed due to weather. The Eagles’ next scheduled game is Monday, Jan. 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.