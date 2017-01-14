Fisher's comeback hopes fall in final seconds

Becca Clanton (1) and the Fisher Bunnies fell to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36-33 on a late game-winning 3-pointer by Megan Moody in the first round of the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament on Saturday.

By JOSH HOHULIN

Rantoul Press correspondent

EL PASO — It’s a common question to ask coaches what the difference maker in the game was.

The answer was obvious on Saturday night as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Megan Moody sunk a three in the final seconds to defeat local rival Fisher 36-33 to open the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

“I told the girls, we really did everything right, it’s just that Moody made a shot,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said.

Just moments earlier, Fisher found itself down 33-31 with 31 seconds left after a pair of Claire Retherford free throws broke the tie game. The Bunnies drew up an inbounds play in hopes of responding, and worked it to perfection.

Fisher’s Sidney Hood tossed Becca Clanton a lob pass in the lane, which Clanton took up strong while double teamed and put it in to tie the game at 33.

“Sidney made a great pass, Becca finished it, I mean that was perfect execution,” Ingold said.

Within seconds of Clanton’s big shot, GCMS ran down the court and found its own late-game magic. Fisher clogged the lane, preventing any chance of an easy shot, before the Falcons kicked it out to Megan Moody at the 3-point line. Moody didn’t hesitate, launching a shot that sucked all sound out of the gym for a split second. Rim untouched, the ball sank through the net with the sweet crisp sound of a nothing-but-net dagger to send the Falcon faithful into a frenzy.

“Oh, it felt amazing,” Moody said of her game winner. “After they tied up the game, I got a little mad and then after hitting that three, it felt great to have that win for our team.”

The same inside-out strategy, coupled with a full-court press, was the main reason the Falcons were able to find early success and garner a 13-6 lead on an 11-0 run, according to Falcon forward Mackenzie Bielfeldt.

“I think the inside-out game, getting it into the post, and then passing it out to the shooters and really pushing it inside (was key),” the sophomore said.

So, what got Fisher back in the game?

“Fouling,” Bielfeldt said, referring to Fisher’s ability to get to the free throw line. “And fouling in the act of shooting.”

Fisher brought out a full-court press of its own, then used an aggressive offensive attack to create a slow and subtle comeback.

“I thought they kind of out rebounded us early in the game,” Ingold said. “We fell behind because we were a little out of sync on offense, but for the most part I was really proud of the way we battled the later part of the first half. And the whole second half I thought we played pretty well.”

The Bunnies crept their way back to a 29-27 4th quarter lead on a tough inside move by Alivia Spenard, which the junior followed with an and-one free throw. When the score became tied at 29, only two combined buckets were accomplished in three and a half minutes, putting both crowds on their heels before the crazy finale. Clanton’s inbounds play to tie the game was a sigh of relief for the Bunnies squad, and Ingold felt the girls couldn’t have played the ending any better.

“Give them credit, I thought our press gave them trouble and got us back in the game to a certain extent, and I still wanted to press at the end,” Ingold said. “They did a nice job of breaking it, but I thought we really hustled back. We didn’t give them a lay up. They throw it back out for a three, and if something’s gonna beat you — and it’s a tie game — if it’s a three, there’s not much you can do about it. You just can’t give them a lay up.”

GCMS won the last meeting with Fisher 50-32 on Dec. 17, a stark difference from the typical intensity of a game between these two, something both squads have come to appreciate.

“It’s pretty intense,” Bielfeldt admitted about the regular bouts with Fisher. “There’s always a little smack talk going on and everyone wants that win.”

