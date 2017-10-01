Madi Gayheart scored all of her team-high nine points in the second quarter of a 29-24 win over Bismarck-Henning on Dec. 15. Gayheart also grabbed nine rebounds in the two teams' first matchup of the year.

(3) Armstrong-Potomac (8-8) vs. (2) Bismarck-Henning (15-5)

Wednesday, 8 p.m.

David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Ill.

STORYLINE



The Trojans are not too fond of their neighbors to the east. It’s not that they hate the Blue Devils, but B-H has firmly been established as a rival.



The Trojans got the better of the Blue Devils in the season’s first matchup in a 29-24 win Dec. 15 at home. It was a much-needed confidence-boosting win for A-P at the time, which was limping through a three-game skid.



Including the victory over B-H, the Trojans have won three of their last four and will be looking for another win here in the Vermilion County Conference tournament.

Separated by just 22 miles, Bismarck-Henning and Armstrong-Potomac are quite familiar with each other, which will make this rematch just a bit more intriguing.



The Blue Devils grabbed the No. 2 seed for this Vermilion County Conference tournament matchup while the Trojans nabbed the 3 seed.



In all likelihood, the winner of this game will be playing for the tourney championship on Friday — most likely against top seed Oakwood. With it being essentially a play-in game to the championship, that should make it all the more intense.

Major Key



Trojans



Uncle ‘Mo’



The Trojans grabbed two wins last week before playing a tough game against a 16-3 Oakwood team — one of the best teams in the area with one of the best players in the area in freshman Katelyn Young — in a 48-43 loss. A-P needs to continue riding that momentum into the conference tournament.

Blue Devils



Revenge is a dish best served…



Neither team could muster up much offense in the first meeting, though it was the Blue Devils who seemed even more out of it. They grabbed a bunch of offensive boards but couldn’t get many of the second opportunities to fall. B-H will need to be much, much hotter from the field for some payback.

Players to Watch



Trojans



Holley Hambleton



The senior guard, who was an all-conference performer last season, had a standout run last week across three games. Hambleton scored 12 points, eight points and 11 points, respectively, which were all team highs. Also look out for forward/center Angela Sieberns, the squad’s top scorer who can do some damage in the paint.

Blue Devils



Annie Nelson



In a game against Fisher Dec. 28 at the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic, Nelson was one of just two B-H players to net any points at all. Nelson (17 points) and Emily Meidel (12 points) combined for every point in a 29-26 win over the Bunnies.

Sports editor's Week 7 picks

Overall record: 19-8

Girls

Rantoul at Unity (Pick: Unity)

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Milford (Pick: A-P)

GCMS vs. Heyworth (Pick: Heyworth)

PBL at Iroquois West (Pick: Iroquois West)

SJO vs. Mattoon (Pick: Mattoon)

Boys

Unity at Monticello (Pick: Monticello)

SJO vs. STM (Pick: SJO)

Rantoul vs. Chicago Bogan (Pick: Bogan)

Arcola at La Salette (Pick: La Salette)

ALAH vs. Tri-County (Pick: Tri-County)

I don't know much about Chicago Bogan. But Rantoul, which already lacked depth at the beginning of the season, is still in the beginning stages of replacing starter Kevonte Williams (out with a broken left hand). The Eagles need to find guys to step up quickly in his absence.

