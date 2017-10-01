- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
(3) Armstrong-Potomac (8-8) vs. (2) Bismarck-Henning (15-5)
Wednesday, 8 p.m.
David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Ill.
STORYLINE
The Trojans are not too fond of their neighbors to the east. It’s not that they hate the Blue Devils, but B-H has firmly been established as a rival.
The Trojans got the better of the Blue Devils in the season’s first matchup in a 29-24 win Dec. 15 at home. It was a much-needed confidence-boosting win for A-P at the time, which was limping through a three-game skid.
Including the victory over B-H, the Trojans have won three of their last four and will be looking for another win here in the Vermilion County Conference tournament.
STORYLINE
Separated by just 22 miles, Bismarck-Henning and Armstrong-Potomac are quite familiar with each other, which will make this rematch just a bit more intriguing.
The Blue Devils grabbed the No. 2 seed for this Vermilion County Conference tournament matchup while the Trojans nabbed the 3 seed.
In all likelihood, the winner of this game will be playing for the tourney championship on Friday — most likely against top seed Oakwood. With it being essentially a play-in game to the championship, that should make it all the more intense.
Major Key
Trojans
Uncle ‘Mo’
The Trojans grabbed two wins last week before playing a tough game against a 16-3 Oakwood team — one of the best teams in the area with one of the best players in the area in freshman Katelyn Young — in a 48-43 loss. A-P needs to continue riding that momentum into the conference tournament.
Blue Devils
Revenge is a dish best served…
Neither team could muster up much offense in the first meeting, though it was the Blue Devils who seemed even more out of it. They grabbed a bunch of offensive boards but couldn’t get many of the second opportunities to fall. B-H will need to be much, much hotter from the field for some payback.
Players to Watch
Trojans
Holley Hambleton
The senior guard, who was an all-conference performer last season, had a standout run last week across three games. Hambleton scored 12 points, eight points and 11 points, respectively, which were all team highs. Also look out for forward/center Angela Sieberns, the squad’s top scorer who can do some damage in the paint.
Blue Devils
Annie Nelson
In a game against Fisher Dec. 28 at the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic, Nelson was one of just two B-H players to net any points at all. Nelson (17 points) and Emily Meidel (12 points) combined for every point in a 29-26 win over the Bunnies.
Sports editor's Week 7 picks
Overall record: 19-8
Girls
Rantoul at Unity (Pick: Unity)
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Milford (Pick: A-P)
GCMS vs. Heyworth (Pick: Heyworth)
PBL at Iroquois West (Pick: Iroquois West)
SJO vs. Mattoon (Pick: Mattoon)
Boys
Unity at Monticello (Pick: Monticello)
SJO vs. STM (Pick: SJO)
Rantoul vs. Chicago Bogan (Pick: Bogan)
Arcola at La Salette (Pick: La Salette)
ALAH vs. Tri-County (Pick: Tri-County)
I don't know much about Chicago Bogan. But Rantoul, which already lacked depth at the beginning of the season, is still in the beginning stages of replacing starter Kevonte Williams (out with a broken left hand). The Eagles need to find guys to step up quickly in his absence.
Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.