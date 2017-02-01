Eagles start hot, fade at Charleston Tourney

Rantoul's Akalah Spinks drives against Effingham during the Eagles' 64-40 loss on Thursday at the Charleston Holiday Tournament.

CHARLESTON — The Rantoul girls basketball team could not have started the Charleston Holiday Tournament any hotter.

The Eagles exploded for a 13-0 advantage against Decatur Eisenhower, and though they simmered down a bit with an 18-14 lead toward the end of the second quarter, the Eagles pushed ahead for a six-point lead at halftime.

An aggressive third-quarter mindset translated into an extended lead and a 44-30 victory in the tourney opener. It was some nice payback for Rantoul, which believed it should have won the teams’ first matchup — a 42-38 Eisenhower win.

“Our defense, when we lost over there, wasn’t where it should be, but we played more intense this time around,” Rantoul coach Jeff McKaufsky said.



Nothing left in the tank

It was a game of “seconds” for Rantoul in the next matchup following the win over Eisenhower.

In the Eagles’ second game of the tournament, and second of the day, they had to face off against one of the area’s best in Urbana, a second rematch.

In the first meeting of the squads, an 87-68 Urbana victory on Dec. 1, Rantoul played its best offensive game of the year. The rematch may have been its second-best offensive game this season.

The Eagles played well against the Tigers in the first half and parts of the third quarter, as they trailed by eight midway through the third stanza. But Urbana closed

Rantoul out with a strong second-half in an 64-64 win.

“It wasn’t a good matchup for us being our second game of the day and with the style they play,” McKaufsky said. “We ran with them for a half and midway through the third quarter, but you could just kind of see it hit a wall. We were getting half a step slow on defense, and they were getting rebounds and running out. We were hustling, but they had a lot more in the tank.”

On Wednesday, the Eagles dropped a 47-24 game against Paris despite a solid effort on defense. But an inability to make shots drowned their hopes.

In the tourney finale against Effingham, turnovers and missed shots once again relegated Rantoul to a loss in a 66-40 defeat.“I thought at times our defense looked good today, but with Effingham, if you make a mistake, they make you pay,” McKaufsky said. “They’ve got such great shooters and hurt you inside. If you make a mistake, they’ll just knock shots down.”

For Rantoul to be successful, especially on the defensive end, attention to detail is going to continue to be key. Even the little things have hurt the Eagles’ chances in recent games.

“I thought our defense and intensity was good, but it was about positioning,” McKaufsky said of the team’s defense in the final three games. “We’d be one step in too far. We’d turn our back in a little bit, and then they’d kick it out and we were late on the closeouts. Little things are the difference between contesting a shot and giving them a wide-open shot. ... We’ve just got to keep at it and keep going over the little things at practice.”

Coming into this season, there was optimism that this could be the year where Rantoul’s on-court struggles could end and it would start racking up wins. But so far, the Eagles have struggled with consistency.

“It’s been disappointing so far record-wise, and we know there are a handful of games out there that we lost that we could’ve won,” McKaufsky said. “But we also know that there’s still 12 to 14 games left depending on how things go. So, there are a lot of games to be won. We’ve just got to keep at it, keep working hard and turn it around and play our best heading into regionals.”



Up next

The Eagles (5-12) get back onto the court Thursday for an Okaw Valley Conference matchup with St. Thomas More. Tip off is at 7:30 for the home game.

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.