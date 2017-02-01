Bunnies shake off last-second miss to win fifth place at Blue Devil Classic

Fisher's Brittney Enos (left) gets trapped in the corner during the Bunnies' 24-23 loss to Cissna Park last Wednesday.

BISMARCK — The width of a nail. The length of one strand of a Rottweiler’s hair. The height of 10 pieces of paper stacked atop each other.

Pick your choice. The measurement of any of those three objects was the difference between a win and a loss for the Fisher girls basketball team against Cissna Park last Wednesday.

Trailing by one in a scramble situation in the final seconds, Bunnies junior guard Becca Clanton gathered a pass from Sidney Hood and crossed halfcourt with a pair of dribbles before launching a potentially game-winning three-pointer as time expired. The shot was on target but banged off the front rim to relegate the Bunnies to a 24-23 loss in their fourth game of the Bismarck-Henning Blue Devil Classic.

“I thought that last shot of Becca’s had a chance to go in. It was sure right on line. It looked like it was to me,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “It was right on line, but that’s the way it goes.”

The offense in the first half of the game against the Timberwolves was as entertaining as watching fresh paint trickle down the side of a barn. Cissna Park held a 9-4 lead at halftime of a game which could optimistically be called a defensive slugfest.

In the second half, the Bunnies’ offense started to show some life as Clanton converted a three-point play, Cassidy Thomas nailed a three-pointer and Brittney Enos tallied five points to give them a 17-15 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Bunnies trailed 22-20 when Ingold called a timeout and drew up a play to get Enos coming off a double screen on the baseline for a three. With 1:50 remaining, the senior buried the shot for a one-point lead. A pair of Timberwolves free throws followed by a Fisher turnover with under 10 seconds remaining led to the final scramble.

“We had kind of a stinker the first half, especially offensively,” Ingold said. “We only scored four points, but the bright side is you’re only down by five. I thought the third quarter, we were outstanding, and I told the girls I was proud of them.”



Upset win

Following a 56-21 loss at the hands of eventual tourney champ Benton Central in the opener, the Bunnies bounced back for a big upset win, 53-45, over third-place finisher Watseka (14-3).

Clanton was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe and finished with 19 points to help the Bunnies top the Warriors. Junior forward Alivia Spenard scored 12 points, and freshman guard Hood added 10 points for the Bunnies.

Another defense-fueled battle followed on Wednesday in a 29-26 loss to host Bismarck-Henning. Spenard led Fisher with seven points.

It was a defensive day for the Bunnies, as the game against Cissna Park followed.



Fifth-place finish

Another intense, harried game capped the Bunnies’ tourney run in a 45-41 fifth-place game victory over Salt Fork.

In the fourth quarter, Lexie May came up with a big bucket and a free throw, and a pair of Enos free throws gave Fisher a 38-34 lead, but the Storm (4-12) tied it at 40 with 2:30 to go.

Then, with under 20 seconds left, Spenard’s baseline jumper was rebounded by Hood, who squeezed a putback layup in for a 42-40 edge.

With 10 seconds remaining, Salt Fork converted 1 of 2 free throws, and Brittney Enos (one) and Morgan Wagner (two) combined for three free throws to ice it.

“It’s a team effort, and, boy, I wish we could bottle that up and put four quarters together,” Ingold said. “Morgan and Sidney had a great tournament. A lot of teams pressured us, and they thought they handled the ball well, and Lexie was really strong (Thursday).

“I thought we had a really nice tournament. With the exception of Benton Central blowing us out, I thought we played very competitively and very hard in all the other games against really good competition. ... I think this is going to make us better down the road because we had four games down to the wire, and I thought we played really well in all of them.”

Up next

The Bunnies (7-11) get a little bit of time to relax before their next game against Urbana Uni High on Saturday.

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.