Rantoul girls geared up for Charleston Tourney

Rantoul’s Chakhalia Dunner (15) will be looking to help snap a six-game Rantoul losing streak when the Eagles head south for the start of the Charleston Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

RANTOUL — It may not yet be the new year, but the Rantoul girls basketball team is surely making a resolution to improve its defense the rest of the season.

Following a sixth straight loss Thursday night to Mahomet-Seymour, the Eagles (4-9) limped into the Charleston Holiday Tournament, which started Tuesday. The main culprit for their struggles? Lack of consistency and effort on the defensive end.

“Defensively, we haven’t been playing all that good,” Rantoul coach Jeff McKaufsky said. “We’ve been stressing defense a lot, so we’re interested to see how we do.

We obviously want to go in and win every game, but we’ve got to improve on defense. ... But if we play defense like we have, we’re going to struggle to win.”

Those defensive struggles were most apparent Thursday against the Bulldogs. In a 58-27 loss, the Eagles’ zone was rendered ineffective with slow second-half rotations against a Mahomet squad that hit several three-point shots. And when Eagles went with a man-to-man look, it could not keep anyone in front of them, leading to easy layups.

But with that in the past, the Eagles headed to Charleston for a chance at a bit of redemption. The one-hour drive south has not been kind to them the past two years, stumbling to a combined 1-7 record at the event.

“Generally, coming in you want first place. That’s the first expectation,” senior guard Kanosha Williams said. “And then to go and play your heart out and give it all you got. If we lose, we lose; there’s nothing much we can do if we played our hearts out.”

Former Rantoul standout basketball player Travis Britt was one of several alumni to visit the boys practice on Thursday and scrimmage against the current varsity group. Britt caught up with Williams during the girls’ brief shootaround prior to their game against Mahomet that night.

“Travis asked me, ‘Are you guys going to put up some points on the board?’ And Coach McKaufsky was like, ‘Our goal is to get stops,’” Williams said. “And I think that’s my goal is to play defense. ... We’ve lacked a lot on defense lately, so I feel like we need to use our defense to create offense.”

The Eagles’ first two tournament games were rematches of earlier defeats. In the tourney opener, Rantoul looked to exact a bit of revenge against Eisenhower after a 42-38 loss Dec. 6, and in the next game had another opportunity against a supremely talented Urbana team it lost to 87-68 Dec. 1.

Urbana’s Arieal Scott, a Duke commit, poured in 37 points in the first matchup. When asked whether she was looking forward to the rematches, Williams’ eyes lit up.

“I’m not too much excited about Eisenhower because I think we should’ve had that game," Williams said. "But Urbana, we could’ve had that game, but we got tired and lazy.”

After the first two games, the matchups are not any easier. The Eagles will meet a 9-2 Paris squad (3 p.m., Wednesday) and a 9-1 Effingham team (9 a.m., Thursday). To get a fifth game, on Thursday, the Eagles will have to finish in the top three of their pool to cross over against the other pool.

Paris relies on fundamental guard play and some talented post players down low, and Effingham is a similar team that relies on good guard play and taking care of the ball. Both teams are lined with good shooters, which means Rantoul cannot afford another poor effort on rotations against open shooters like the one put forth against Mahomet.

McKaufsky is looking for his five seniors to step up and show some leadership when the team struggles. And he is looking for an all-around more intense effort on the defensive end.

“When we struggle offensively, that’s when our defense gets lackadaisical,” McKaufsky said. “There are a few games we look back on that we know let slip away. ... Consistency has been an issue for us the past few weeks.

“Rough starts have been our bugaboo also. We look up at the scoreboard two or three minutes in the game, and all of a sudden it’s 8-0, 10-0. That’s how it was against (St. Joseph-Ogden) and Bloomington, and then you’re just fighting back. You put a lot of pressure on yourself when you go down like that to start a game. ... If we can get off to a good start and make a couple shots, it gives us some confidence. And that just leads to everybody getting involved and better things happening on both ends of the floor.”

Despite the six-game skid and the struggles going into the tournament, the head coach is confident his group can turn things around.

“I think if we can play better defensively, we can win every game we play,” McKaufsky said. “But it’s a matter of doing the right thing, playing with intensity and being in the right spots. If we can do that, my goal is to win every game we play.”

