Lady Eagles drop sixth straight

MAHOMET — “Inconsistency” is the word Rantoul girls basketball coach Jeff McKaufsky has used ad nauseam to describe the woes that have ailed his team in 2016.

Thursday night was no different, as the Eagles once again could not translate a solid start to the game into a full 32 minutes in a 58-27 loss to Mahomet-Seymour in a nonconference matchup.

After forcing seven turnovers but committing eight of its own, Rantoul (4-9) trailed M-S (7-4) 13-10 after the first quarter but came back in the second to take a 15-13 lead on the strength of a left corner three-pointer from Breezy Espinoza at the 6:30 mark.

From there, it was a Bulldogs route, as they outscored the Eagles 45-12 the rest of the way, taking a 22-16 halftime lead, and an explosive third quarter gave them a commanding 43-19 advantage.

“We struggled to make shots, so our intensity on defense dropped,” McKaufsky said. “Until we get past that, I keep telling them it’sgoing to stay that way. I thought initially we had that (intensity). I thought our intensity for the first quarter was great. We were active with hands in the passing lanes and recovering. But then in the second quarter, they went to man and we didn’t fight through it like we need to. ... And mentally we let it carry over to our defense.”

The Eagles employed 1-2-2 and 2-3 zone defenses against the Bulldogs, but to no avail. M-S was able to take advantage of the slow defensive rotations and net several three-pointers, which opened up the middle of the zone. When Rantoul went man-to-man, it was unable to keep up with the quickness of the Bulldogs’ guards.

“We (went to man) for a bit, but then it was like watching a layup line,” McKaufsky said. “Our help defense was out of position, and that’s on me. I’ve gotta get ‘em better prepared. ... We need to drill into them what help side (defense) is. ... We started in a 1-2-2, with some traps, and it worked, but then we got slow, so we went to man. And we just weren’t on our toes. We didn’t have help side, and our rotations weren’t where they were supposed to be.”

“I thought we finished the second quarter strong, but like I’ve told you before, all it takes is a two-three-minute lapse and teams go on 8-0, 10-0 runs, and we can’t recover,” McKaufsky said.

A scary moment came with 3:25 left in the game when Espinoza fell after her right leg gave out while attempting to cut towards the right sideline on an in-bounds play. After sitting out the rest of the game, it is believed she only suffered a minor lower right ankle sprain and will not miss any game action.

Rantoul did not get much time to rest up, as the Eagles started the Charleston Holiday Tournament with a pair of rematches Tuesday against Decatur Eisenhower and Urbana. Results were not available at press time.

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.