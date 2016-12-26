Fisher girls set for tough Blue Devil Classic slate

Fisher head coach Ken Ingold said he has been impressed with the play of Morgan Wagner (right) and will be looking for her to step up in the Blue Devil Classic this week at Bismarck-Henning.

FISHER — For a Fisher girls basketball team that has struggled to put points up through the first half of the season, things probably will not get any easier heading into a stacked Blue Devil Classic Holiday Tournament this week.

The Bunnies (5-8) will not get any breaks in competition, as they get the Bismarck-Henning-hosted tournament started bright and early at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday against Benton Central, an 8-4 squad from Indiana. After a few hours of rest, another stiff test awaits against an 11-1 Watseka squad featuring one of the area’s top one-two punches in Summer Cramer (14.7 ppg) and Kennedy Bauer (12.9 ppg).

On Wednesday, the host Blue Devils (6-3) and a rematch with Cissna Park await. On Dec. 10, the Timberwolves defeated the Bunnies 33-24 at Parkland College.

The tournament’s difficult slate allows head coach Ken Ingold’s squad to see how it stacks up against unfamiliar competition.

“I like the tournament because a lot of times there’s teams there we don’t see during the regular season,” Ingold said. “There’s no conference teams there.”

For Fisher to outlast any of its tournament opponents, something will have to change on the offensive end. The Bunnies have a defense capable of locking down offenses, allowing 41.1 points per game, but they have failed to score consistently with an average of 40.2 ppg. Ingold is hoping that a mix of a few more basic tweaks could jump start the offense.

“The biggest thing we’ve worked on over break is we’ve added some more wrinkles to our offense,” Ingold said. “I think our defense, for the most part, has been good. We just need to improve the offense a little bit, and I think we’ve gotten better over the break.

“We’ve just added some different plays in, and we’re trying to screen a little bit more. We’ve thrown some more pick-and-rolls in and added some in-bounds plays. ... Nothing major, but just some added plays. We’re trying to get some screens where we can get to the basket with Alivia (Spenard) or Becca (Clanton) or Brittney (Enos).”

One of the toughest aspects of playing in a holiday tournament is the exhaustion from playing five games in three days. But Enos says it is not as big of a deal as it may seem.

“You really don’t think about it, or at least I don’t,” the senior said. “You just want to go out there and play as hard as you can, and, of course, you don’t really want to come off the floor. ... Going from three games to none this week, it’s a little hard getting back into it, but I think after the first game we’ll be OK.”

Ingold and the players have called Enos the Bunnies’ go-to leader, the expectations of which have brought some inconsistencies in production.

“(It’s) a lot of pressure,” Enos said. “Ken said before the season started, ‘You need to be scoring in order for us to win some games. It definitely made me feel a little down when I wasn’t scoring as much as I should have, but then the whole team started picking me up. ... The pressure kind of lifted off a little bit knowing that my team has my back.”

With those five games in such a short time, and with Ingold bringing just nine players to the tournament, the head coach said key contributions will be needed from several players, including Sidney Hood and Morgan Wagner, whom he said “have been playing really well. They’re gonna see a lot of time this tournament.”

“I’m excited to see what everyone brings to the table,” Enos said. “I know we’re all looking forward to this tournament, so hopefully it doesn’t disappoint.”

Email Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and follow him on Twitter @ZCarp11.