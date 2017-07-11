Rantoul Press Football End-of-Year Awards

Most Valuable Player

Kade Thomas

Almost everyone who’s been reading up on the Fisher football team this year knows Thomas’ story by now, but here’s a quick refresher: when he was in middle school, Thomas shined as a quarterback for the community’s youth football program, the Fisher Fire.

After playing football his freshman year, he opted to play soccer the next two seasons, but three games into his junior year decided he wanted to play football. He was not allowed on the team due to a rule instituting no new members were allowed on the squad once the season had already began.

He was given the opportunity to still be a part of the team, filming games on Friday nights and traveling with the team.

Thomas was waiting on his moment to shine, and shine he did. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior showcased his cannon of an arm throughout the Bunnies’ playoff-bound season that ended at 6-4 following a thrilling, heartbreaking, wild 30-27 first-round playoff loss to Aquin. Thomas finished 56-for-103 for 991 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions (he leaped over Steve Griffith, 897 in 1978, for most passing yards in a season in Fisher program history).

More important, though, the signal caller ran the brand-new option offense installed by Chad Musselman and did so with fluidity. Thomas finished with 738 yards rushing and 13 TDs on 99 carries and manned an offense that racked up 3,628 total yards.

Fisher’s powerful one-two attack of Thomas and Jaden Jones-Watkins will be sorely missed next year, and Taveous Bell — who ran for 894 yards and 11 TDs on 105 carries — had a great season for Rantoul. The senior, who also caught six passes for 78 yards and a score, was the centerpiece of first-year head coach Tom Hess’ run-centric offense.

The Eagles will need to find a replacement in their offense as the key go-to weapon to handle the bulk of the carries. The guess is that senior-to-be QB Angelo Brown, Donnell Robertson and DeAndre Walker will be the focal point of the 2018 offensive system.

Runners-up: Jaden Jones-Watkins, Taveous Bell

Offensive Player of the Year

Jaden Jones-Watkins

It wasn’t too difficult to choose Thomas as the MVP. Quarterback is the most crucial position on the field at any level of football. Without him at the helm of the offense, the Bunnies almost certainly would not have broken through into the playoffs. Will Delaney has some big shoes to fill next season at quarterback.

But whoever replaces Jones-Watkins — whether it’s Tyler Wilson, Cory Hicks or Colby Dula — will have just as much production to supplant. The senior made a big transition in the offseason, moving over from receiver to running back.

The move made complete sense. The Bunnies were searching for a bell cow back, and the 6-1, 160-pounder, who will enter his third season as a starting point guard for the basketball team later this year, is perhaps the most athletic player on the roster. Jones-Watkins was asked to be Fisher’s top ball carrier, and he did not disappoint.

He was an absolute workhorse, carrying the ball 202 times for 1,328 yards and 15 TDs while hauling in 12 catches for 185 yards and three scores. His rushing total for the year placed him at No. 3 on the Bunnies’ single-season rushing yards list, ahead of Conrad Thomas (1,155 yards in 2013) and just behind Guy Kirby (1,423 yards in 2009). He would have had a ways to go to catch Colton Unzicker for the single-season record (1,523 yards in 2008).

Jones-Watkins’ status as the featured back was most apparent in the Bunnies’ biggest win of the season that launched the playoff berth — a 24-23 upset over then-No. 2-ranked and defending 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw in which he rushed 42 times for 272 yards and three TDs. He also carried the rock 28 times for 182 yards and a score in the playoff loss.

Though Thomas was the most valuable due to his position and duties in running a new system effectively, Jones-Watkins ended up taking more of abuse on his way to 6.6 yards/carry and 132.8 yards/game, with more between-the-tackles runs throughout the season. The pair fed off each other all year, as Thomas’ perimeter runs on option plays and strong arm opened up the inside running game for Jones-Watkins.

Runners-up: Kade Thomas, Taveous Bell

Defensive Player of the Year

Jacob Horsch

When opponents’ offensive linemen looked across from them for the last four years, they almost certainly were not shaking at the physical sight of Horsch.

At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, the senior was never an imposing presence as a linebacker in head coach/defensive coordinator Jake Palmer’s scheme. But as soon as the ball was snapped and Horsch, who advanced to the 2A state wrestling tournament at the University of Illinois last season, came running towards them, he was a defensive force.

Nicknamed “Joe Dirt” by his teammates, Horsch finished with 105 total tackles, including 55 solo tackles, 11 tackles-for-loss and one sack. His total number was seventh in the News-Gazette area following Week 10. He was a bulldog and probably played the hardest out of anyone when he stepped on the field.

One of the team’s biggest emotional leaders, Horsch was the defense’s mainstay and helped lay the program’s foundation. People thought Fisher was crazy for gunning for a playoff appearance, but due in large part to leadership from the seven seniors (Horsch, Thomas, Jones-Watkins, Nick Harness, Cameron Sublon, Dawson Purvis and Brandon Henson), the Bunnies came through.

Sublon (49 tackles, three TFLs, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries), Harness (31 tackles, four TFLs, one forced fumble) and Tanner Diorio (35 tackles, five TFLs, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries) were also defensive staples, anchoring a hard-nosed defensive line. Delaney was the Bunnies’ top playmaker in the secondary (74 total tackles and two interceptions, including a 58-yard return for a TD in Week 9 that helped Fisher secure its playoff spot).

If you’re keeping track at home, the Bunnies have the top three skill positions to replace (Thomas, Jones-Watkins and top receiver Henson), two starting offensive linemen (Purvis, Harness) and a litany of key defenders (Thomas, Horsch, Harness, Sublon and Purvis).

That front seven obviously takes a big hit with the loss of four starters, so it will be interesting to see who steps up and improves in the offseason during weight training and 7-on-7 workouts.

Runners-up: Cameron Sublon, Will Delaney

Coach of the Year

Jake Palmer

Palmer and first-year head coach Tom Hess have been in similar circumstances. When Palmer took over the reins of the Fisher program in 2016 following Matt Leng’s successful 14-year tenure that included nine playoff berths, he knew there would be growing pains.

He had to establish a brand-new culture and get players to buy into his system. During a 1-8 season, that was a difficult task. But the lows of that season paved the way for the highs of the 2017 campaign, resulting in a 6-4 year and a postseason appearance.

Palmer spoke with Tri-Valley head coach Josh Rupp, who told him, “You need to get one big win.” Rupp was referring to one key, turning-of-the-tide type of victory that makes the players believe they can flip things around. Palmer and his players got that one in the win over Dee-Mack, which proved to be the victory that got the Bunnies into the playoffs.

And for Palmer to take the lowest number of athletes Fisher has seen on its roster in a long time (32), and perhaps its smallest team physically for many years, as far as he did was beyond impressive. The Villa Grove alum made an excellent hire prior to the season in convincing his former coach Musselman to get back into the coaching ranks. That decision and others like it have got Palmer believing the Bunnies have “just scratched the surface of what we can accomplish.”

Of course, now that Palmer has guided the Bunnies back into relevance again, his biggest challenge is maintaining it. This season was imperative for the program, a “make-or-break year” he dubbed it in the preseason.

He’s hoping the excitement of a resurgent season will get more than 32 players to try out for the team next year. With how much Fisher needs to replace, it will need extra numbers.

In his first season at the helm of the Eagles, Hess — who had already spent time as an assistant and offensive coordinator at Rantoul — and his staff have had an even tougher job in trying to breathe life into an Eagles program that has rarely seen success this century. Getting to two wins (which probably should have been three) was a huge step in the right direction.

Runners-up: Tom Hess, Chad Musselman

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.