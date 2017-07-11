Rantoul quarterback Angelo Brown evades a pair of Prairie Central defenders during the Eagles’ season opener in August. Rantoul finished the season 2-7, ending a 19-game losing streak in the process.

Rantoul football year-in-review

Overview

After four straight dismal seasons — some of the worst for what has already been a massively struggling program — it was time for a new face and voice to lead. Rantoul brought in Tom Hess, a 2016 assistant and former Eagles offensive coordinator, to be the new head coach.

Hess’ immediate ambition has been to inject positivity into a program that has severely lacked it. Players seemed to have bought in during the summer and preseason, with a noticeably larger number of participants joining the team compared to 2016.

Highlights

When Rantoul got blown out by Prairie Central in the season opener, the general consensus was, “Here we go again.” It was the same old story: the Eagles made some plays that made you think, “OK, they’ve got something going here.” And then, the bottom fell out.

But Rantoul bounced back the next week, playing St. Joseph-Ogden toe-to-toe in the first half to bring some excitement to Bill Walsh Field. That game ended in a loss, but in Week 3, the Eagles ended a 19-game losing streak by defeating Olympia.

In Week 5, Rantoul scored 54 unanswered points to blow out St. Thomas More, 54-7, and there was legitimate hope for a run at becoming playoff eligible — that obviously didn’t happen, but the fact it was even in the cards is a step in the right direction.

Lowlights

Blowout losses to Prairie Central, Monticello, Bloomington Central Catholic, Unity and Pontiac can all be chalked up as low points. But three of those (Monticello, BCC, Unity) shared the Illini Prairie Conference title and advanced to the second round of the playoffs, while all five made the playoffs.

But really the lowest point of the season was a 33-28 loss to Illinois Valley Central. The Eagles fell behind 20-0 in the first half then showed some resiliency in battling back to take a 21-20 lead, and it seemed like they were destined to get to a 3-3 record.

After IVC took a 33-21 advantage, Eric Cole rattled off a 76-yard touchdown run, and the Eagles recovered an onside kick. But a final pass on fourth down fell incomplete, and IVC ran out the clock.

Quotes of the year

“We’ve been playing a lot better than we have the past couple years. This team has came a long way, and I’m looking forward to them improving in the coming years.” — Taveous Bell, Rantoul senior running back following 40-20 win over Olympia

“I’m really proud of the effort they had and the plays they made to keep us in the game. We executed some big plays; we just couldn’t sustain anything offensively. That’s a problem for our offense. If we’re not chugging away, we get behind in the down-and-distance. It’s hard for us.” — Tom Hess, Rantoul head coach following 33-28 loss to IVC

“We go to IVC next week, and they’re an opponent I feel like we can beat if we do things right. Every game we could’ve done things better, and if we can watch film, be coachable, learn from mistakes and get better, we’ve got a real good chance of winning that game. And we’re 3-3, a couple more wins, and the playoffs aren’t out of the picture. We’re real happy with the progress so far, but we just want to keep getting better and keep improving.” — Hess, following 54-7 win over STM

Future

After finishing 2-7, the Eagles will miss the production from senior star running back Taveous Bell, who was also one of their top defensive players.

Ryan and Cole Wines will also graduate, but Rantoul does return QB Angelo Brown, Donnell Robertson and DeAndre Walker, among others.

Hess got the program jump-started. Now let’s see what he can do in Year 2.

Fisher football year-in-review

Overview

In his first season as Bunnies offensive coordinator following an eight-year career as Villa Grove’s head coach in which he finished 57-25 with seven playoff berths, Musselman dialed up an effective offense for most of the season. Great hire by Palmer, and the players bought into the system.

That led to a blowout season-opening victory over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in which Fisher’s offense exploded in a 77-6 runaway. Then, an expected loss to 2A state title contender Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley followed, but a potential season-breaking loss followed in Week 3 to Fieldcrest.

Fisher regrouped to rattle off three consecutive wins over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Dee-Mack and Heyworth. Following a narrow 34-20 loss to Tri-Valley, the Bunnies rattled off back-to-back wins over LeRoy and Tremont.

Highlights

The three-game win streak. Upsetting Dee-Mack. First playoff appearance since 2013. Take your pick. Each of those were great high points for the Bunnies.

When Thomas hit Jones-Watkins on a fake-punt touchdown in a Week 8 win over Tremont, it broke open what ended up being a runaway victory to make Fisher playoff eligible. The Bunnies took that spark and rolled it into some momentum in the regular-season finale against LeRoy. After getting out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead, Fisher downed the Panthers in a slow, rugged game.

Also, the only three regular-season losses came at the hands of teams that spent time ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A.

Lowlights

No question the season’s lowest point was watching Aquin’s 37-yard game-winning field goal clear the crossbar by 6 inches with two seconds left on the clock. A fabulous game, but gut-wrenching to say the least.

Quotes of the year

“Coach came up to me before the game, and he was like, ‘Jae I think you’re due for a really, really good game. You’re going to have a really good game. He called it.” — Jaden Jones-Watkins, Fisher senior running back following his 272-yard, three-TD game on 42 carries in 24-23 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

“It’s long overdue. We’ve been working hard since the summer. We started lifting the day after the season got over last year, so we’ve had guys who have been working hard for this all year. We’re feeling great. We’re on top of the world.” — Nick Harness, Fisher senior lineman on becoming playoff eligible

“It’s a step in the right direction. That’s what we have to take it as. We have to be excited about the strides we made this year. But going forward, we have to want more. I’m on my kids a lot about wanting more. I just hope it’s something that we can build on, and these seniors laid the foundation. … I’m proud of our guys. I think we’ve laid a really solid foundation to build from. It’s going to be up to these younger guys to see where we go from here because, obviously, it was a positive year and something we can build on. I hope we’re not satisfied. These seniors were a special group. I’m going to miss them a lot just with the type of effort and energy and emotion that they play with. It’s a very special group, and I don’t think you can replicate what they did this year.” — Jake Palmer, Fisher head coach following 30-27 playoff loss to Aquin

Future

Fisher loses those seven key seniors that helped shape the program. Impossible to replace them.

Delaney will take over at signal caller for Thomas, while Dula, Hicks and Wilson figure to take over production from Jones-Watkins.

Perhaps most difficult, though, will be replacing center Nick Harness and offensive tackle Dawson Purvis, both of whom were key defenders as well.

But still, this is a young Bunnies team with a lot of potential coming back. Now, it’s time for them to get to work in the offseason like this group did last year.

