Top five: Area playoff matchups

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter provides a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week, he details five second-round playoff games involving News-Gazette area teams.
(1) Tuscola Warriors at (9) Brown County Hornets
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Tuscola 10-0; Brown County 8-2
What’s next: Winner plays either (4) Carrollton (9-1) or (5) Camp Point (Central) (8-2)
Fast facts: The Warriors, who defeated Chester 56-0, are searching for their sixth state championship appearance and third title. They played six playoff teams during the regular season ... The Hornets ensured a Cola Wars wouldn’t take place with a 42-28 win over Arcola in the first round.
(3) Argenta-Oreana Bombers vs. (6) Athens Warriors
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Argenta-Oreana (9-1); Athens (8-2)
What’s next: Winner plays either (2) Red Hill (10-0) or (10) Cumberland (8-2)
Fast facts: Talk about a revenge game. Bombers first-year head coach Steve Kirk, a finalist for the Rantoul head coaching position, got A-O prepared to avenge a 48-42 Week 2 loss to Central A&M. A-O defeated the Raiders 56-12. ... Athens beat quarterfinalist dark horse Warrensburg-Latham 49-20.
(2) GCMS Falcons at (10) West Carroll Thunder
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10-0; West Carroll 7-3
What’s next: Winner plays either (6) Knoxville (8-2) or (14) El Paso-Gridley (6-4)
Fast facts: Eastland-Pearl City was a trendy pick in some corners to upset GCMS. So much for that. The Falcons used 17 plays to put up 50 first-half points in a 36-point victory. ... The Thunder now host a playoff game following a 40-0 win over Fieldcrest. Don’t get me started on the IHSA hosting rules for playoff games. Awful.
(1) West Hancock Titans vs. (8) Bismarck-Henning Blue Devils
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: West Hancock 10-0; Bismarck-Henning 7-3
What’s next: Winner plays either (4) Maroa-Forsyth (9-1) or (5) Eldorado (8-2)
Fast facts: The Blue Devils must be running on fumes at this point. They have lost two star running backs to torn ACLs but keep plugging away. The next-man-up philosphy resulted in a 27-24 win over Carmi-White County. This is a rematch of a 38-28 Titans win in Week 9.
(6) Monticello Sages at (3) Byron Tigers
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Monticello 9-1; Byron 10-0
What’s next: Winner plays either (2) Williamsville (10-0) or (7) Bloomington Central Catholic (9-1)
Fast facts: Monticello was able to avoid an upset with a 35-14 victory over North Boone. Now, head coach Cully Welter takes his passing attack to Byron against a Tigers squad that defeated the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Eureka, 28-7.
