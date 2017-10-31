Carpenter: Playoff loss stings, but Bunnies football program shocked many and re-emerged this season

Nick Harness (52) and Brandon Henson celebrates Henson's second-quarter touchdown catch. The Bunnies, who went up 14-7 after the score and led 27-20 at halftime, played well against fifth-seeded Aquin in a 30-27 first-round playoff loss.

I don’t like to admit when I’m wrong — most men seldom do.

But when I’m wrong, I’m wrong, and I’ll admit it.

I didn’t think Fisher had a chance against Aquin heading into Saturday.

Brutal honesty: I thought it would be a blowout.

Wow. Could not have been more wrong.

When Fisher quarterback Kade Thomas was blown up in the backfield on the first play from scrimmage, my first thought was, “Here we go.”

But the Bunnies immediately bounced back and gave an amazing effort in a heartbreaking loss in a game they should have won. There’s no sugarcoating it, it was one of the most debilitating and gut-wrenching ways to lose a season-ending game ... turnovers and miscues leading to a 30-27 loss on a field goal that inched over the crossbar by less than a foot. When Al Pacino said in “Any Given Sunday” that “football is a game of inches,” Saturday’s back-and-forth war is the kind of game he was referring to.

But there is a positive side to the Bunnies’ loss. That team gave fans in the community a heck of a show all year, and on Saturday it culminated in what was arguably the best game in the state in 1A. Excitement like that for a football game is something the Fisher community hasn’t had in a long, long time, and that can’t be replaced.

I don’t usually like saying this because I find it pretty cliche, but those guys (and girl) should not hang their heads. Tough, tough, tough loss, but they made believers out of everyone, including myself.

That’s what Fisher did all year: shut the doubters like me up.

When looking at the schedule in the summer, my initial thought was the Bunnies would win three games, and that would be considered a successful season.

Coming off a dismal 1-8 campaign, that thought proceess didn’t seem like much of a stretch. And then I bought in ... kind of.

After talking with coaches, players and others around the area, I bought into a potential playoff berth (disclaimer: I thought Fisher would get to 5-4 and make the playoffs as a low seed based on strong playoff points out of the Heart of Illinois Conference). I didn’t think six wins and an automatic playoff berth was in the cards ... but they did.

That’s one of the aspects that made this a special group. Every “Nobody Believes In Us” team always says things like “People doubt us. Let’s show them what we’ve got.” Or, “The only people who think we can get this done are the ones in this locker room.”

I hear that so often, and I feel like it’s usually not true ... not in this case.

And they have the privlege of carrying that with them the rest of their lives. The players and coaches get the honor of having shut up critics all over the area (myself included). Not just with a six-win season but also in nearly defeating a three-time state champion and perennial playoff power (“Friday Night Lights” SPOILER ALERT: a loss similar to the end of the “FNL” movie).

The team also gets to boast about a magical 2017 season in which they brought a struggling program back to life in one of the most exciting ways possible.

Oh, and another note: Dakota Matthews, my guy, is a bad, bad dude. Listed at 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, that’s probably a little generous (I was always listed at 5-7 in high school when everyone knows I’m 5-6), but who cares? I thought Aquin would attack the junior defensive back all day in one-on-one jump balls with 6-4 receiver Zac Cummins. Matthews proved to me, and anyone else who didn’t already know, that he is an absolute bulldog. He held his own throughout the game, and that was nowhere more apparent than with his early interception and during the last pass play in the end zone defended perfectly by he and Will Delaney. Anyway, just wanted to let everyone know that he became one of my favorite Fisher players of all time.

Fight from guys like that are why this program will be back for a second consecutive playoff berth next season.

Congratulations on a terrific season. Keep your heads up ... and keep proving us wrong.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.