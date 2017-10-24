Playoff preview: (12) Fisher at (5) Freeport (Aquin)

Kade Thomas will most likely have to have one of his better games of the year if Fisher hopes to move on in the playoffs.

(12) Fisher Bunnies (6-3) at (5) Aquin Bulldogs (7-2)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Freeport

Storyline

Bunnies

It’s finally playoff time, and just like Fisher fans, we’re amped up and ready to go.

There’s nothing quite like the intensity of win-or-go-home playoff football games, and for the Bunnies, it won’t be a new feeling. For the past two weeks, they have been playing each game like it was a playoff game because if they had lost either the final two regular-season games, there would not have been a postseason trip.

Fisher’s reward? An Aquin team that makes the playoffs seemingly every year that hails from perhaps the strongest conference in Illinois.

Bulldogs

The Bunnies believe they have what it takes to beat anybody in the 1A bracket because they have been able to compete well against nearly every 2A team on its schedule outside of a Week 2 loss to state title contender Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

The Bulldogs, who have outscored their opponents 270-126, could be the fastest team the Bunnies face this year, and that’s what should make this matchup fun: it’ll be speed vs. speed. Aquin’s opponents, by the way, were no slouches either, combining for a total of 43 wins (most of them coming out of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference).

Keys to win

Bunnies

Contain, contain, contain

The backbone of the Bunnies’ offense is the option, and it works so well because of the “thunder and lightning,” as head coach Jake Palmer dubbed it, tandem of QB Kade Thomas running on the perimeter and RB Jaden Jones-Watkins pounding the rock on inside hand-offs. But the difference will be on the defensive side of the ball, as Fisher must lock down the lethal athleticism and speed of the Bulldogs’ receivers.

Bulldogs

Jump out early

The Bulldogs are coming off a 38-0 stomping of playoff team Milledgeville, and according to those who cover the NUIC, it was finally a game in which Aquin did what has been expected of it this year: crush an opponent right out of the gate. This physical and fast team has had a penchant for slow first halves this year that have given way to big second-half bursts. But in the playoffs, if an underdog hangs around long enough ...

Players to Watch

Bunnies

Kade Thomas

Thomas is the key that makes the Bunnies’ engine run. The senior quarterback has a cannon and can break away from defenses on the ground. He will probably have to combine for around 300 yards if the Aquin offense is all it’s cracked up to be and this becomes a shootout (a strong possibility). He’ll need to use his legs effectively on perimeter runs to open up Jaden Jones-Watkins between the tackles.

Bulldogs

Jonah Diemer

Those who cover Aquin also hailed Zac Cummins as by far the best wide receiver in the NUIC and probably the area. The 6-4, 190-pound senior Cummins can light it up on the perimeter, but it’s the 5-9 QB Diemer whom the Bulldogs live and die with. After watching Diemer on tape, Palmer labeled him “Doug Flutie-esque,” a smaller QB but one who can fling it using his whole body. He’s very comfortable in this spread attack.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.