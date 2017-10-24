Playoff bound: Fisher takes down LeRoy to secure first postseason berth since 2013

Fisher’s Andrew Zook (56) looks to block for Will Delaney (5) during Delaney’s 58-yard interception return for a touchdown Friday night against LeRoy. Delaney’s score helped give the Bunnies an early 21-0 lead on the way to defeating the Panthers 44-18. It was Fisher’s sixth win of the season, which clinched the program’s first playoff berth since 2013.

FISHER — For the last two weeks, the Fisher football team has known its postseason fate.

Win: You live to fight another week.

Lose: You’re sitting on your couch after Week 9.

That’s why the Bunnies’ coaching staff and the players have been treating each practice after Week 7 as if it was preparation for a playoff game, and they have been looking at Weeks 8 and 9 as de facto win-or-go home games — because, in essence, they each were.

Despite playing in a rugged Heart of Illinois Conference that featured matchups with four teams that spent time in the top 10 of the statewide 2A poll, Fisher’s playoff points (36) would not have been enough to get it into the postseason with a 5-4 record. Head Coach Jake Palmer knew his squad would have to get it done against Tremont and LeRoy to advance to Week 10.

“I’m just unbelievably proud of our guys,” Palmer said. “We talked all week about coming out and taking care of business.”

Check and mate.

The Bunnies handled Tremont two weeks ago before speeding past LeRoy on Friday, 44-18, and with its sixth win, Fisher secured its first playoff berth since 2013. The No. 12 seed Bunnies will make the long trip north to face No. 5 Freeport (Aquin) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“It was a well-sought-after win that really puts us in a position to do some damage in the playoffs,” senior linebacker Jacob Horsch said. “And it’s a great feeling to be in the playoffs after going 1-8 last year. It’ll be great for the whole team and the town to experience being in the playoffs again.”

“It feels so rewarding for all the work to pay off,” Fisher senior running back Jaden Jones-Watkins said. “We’ve been working at this since the day after last season, so it’s a great feeling to have turned it around my final season. … I definitely feel like we’ve sparked something that will last. The program is headed in the right direction, and it is in good hands for as long as Coach Palmer is here.”

Turning it around and turning it up

The season’s turning point came in Week 5.

After starting a disappointing 1-2 and letting a game against Fieldcrest slip through their fingers, the Bunnies bounced back for an easy win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. Using the momentum of the victory over the Falcons, Fisher catapulted itself past then-No. 2-ranked Deer Creek-Mackinaw 24-23 for a monumental upset that ended up being the difference in getting into the postseason.

“We knew we needed one,” Palmer said. “I talked to Josh Rupp over at Tri-Valley my first year, and he said you’ve just got to get a special one. You have to get a signature win, and that’s what that was. It was the one that made our kids believe that we can play with anybody, and that’s been our philosophy all year. Our three losses are all to 2A-ranked opponents. We feel really good where we’re at. We still have a lot to get better at, but we think we’re going to have a chance to win one.”

Surprisingly, the players were looking at the playoffs as a near-certainty heading into the fall. Or at least that was the goal.

After a dismal 1-8 campaign in 2016 off the heels of back-to-back 3-6 seasons, perhaps just getting back to a three- or four- win year would have sufficed. But these Bunnies reached further.

“Let’s make the playoffs,” Thomas said back in August of the team’s goals. “I hope we win at least three, but we should make the playoffs this year.”

And does getting back to the playoffs in a “make-or-break year” (a title given to this season by Palmer in August) for the first time in four years signal the return of the Fisher football program? Not quite …

“I said when I took this job I wanted to win playoff games, and I’m going to stand by that because that’s where we’re at,” Palmer said. “I’m not satisfied, and I know our guys aren’t either. I want to play back here. I want to play at home, and that’s sort of been our goal since we beat Dee-Mack is to play at home. We knew we would have to win on the road. Whoever we get, we’re going to get after them. Our goal, and I told (Principal and former Athletic Director Jon Kelly) when I took this job that I wanted to win playoff games. That’s our goal, and that’s always going to be our goal here at Fisher.”

Fast start

It didn’t take long for Fisher to assert itself on Friday night.

Led by a monster first half from senior quarterback Kade Thomas, Fisher (6-3, 4-1 HOIC Small) took early control of LeRoy (3-6, 3-2) with a pair of breakout runs and a defensive score.

Thomas sprinted up the left sideline for a 36-yard touchdown run on the Bunnies’ first series, and on their next offensive play the signal caller hit pay dirt on a 79-yard carry. Will Delaney then returned an interception 58 yards for a 21-0 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first period.

Each team stalled out until midway through the second quarter, when LeRoy’s Jacob Holoch found a wide-open Isaac Nava for a 62-yard passing touchdown to cut Fisher’s lead to 21-6.

But Thomas again pounded the Panthers, responding with a 25-yard rushing score. Following a fourth-down stand near midfield by the Bunnies’ defense with under a minute remaining in the half, Thomas connected with an in-stride Tyler Martin on a post for 32 yards. The play set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Colby Dula on a fake-pitch rollout with 13 seconds to go in the half — the second consecutive week a touchdown pass with under 30 seconds left in the first half from Thomas gave the Bunnies’ momentum heading into the locker room.

Jaden Jones-Watkins (15 carries, 140 yards) ran for a 76-yard score on Fisher’s third play of the second half, and the Panthers’ Rodney Kaeb plunged in from 2 yards out in the third period.

Thomas finished with 16 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns while completing 4 of 8 passes for 63 yards and a score.

“Our theme all year has been that we’re not special as individuals, but we’re special as a unit and as a team,” Palmer said. “We don’t have a bunch of guys who are All-World, but when you put us all together, we’re all playing with a bunch of effort. I think that makes us a special group. I’m so proud and happy for our guys, especially our seniors, to get to play another game. It’s exciting for our program.”

