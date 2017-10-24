Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins eludes a tackle attempt during the Bunnies’ 44-18 win over LeRoy on Friday night. The senior running back finished with 140 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries.

FISHER — The Bunnies are heading to the playoffs for the first time in four years, and across from them will be one of the state’s top small-school programs.

The Fisher football team will make the long trip northwest toward the Illinois/Wisconsin border for a 1A first-round playoff clash with Freeport (Aquin) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The No. 5 seed Bulldogs (7-2) have made the playoffs eight of the last nine seasons and boast three state championships. It is their second consecutive playoff berth, and their total playoff appearances (26) doubles the No. 12 seed Bunnies’ (13).

Aquin has gone an impressive 35-22 in the playoffs and comes out of the vaunted Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, a powerhouse league that is arguably the top small-school conference in the state that sent nine teams to this year’s playoffs. Aquin is in the Upstate portion of the conference, where it went 6-1 with a 16-14 loss to champion Stockton in Week 8 (the team’s only other loss came at the hands of NUIC Northwest’s second-place finisher Forreston).

The Bunnies (6-3) hail from the Heart of Illinois Conference Small division. Their only losses this season came to teams that have been ranked inside the top 10 of the 2A statewide poll (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Fieldcrest, Tri-Valley).

“I’m excited to see how we play and how we handle the moment. I think we’ll stand up for the challenge,” Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. “We’ve been the underdog all year, so that role won’t be new to us.”

