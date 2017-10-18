Rockets upend Rantoul behind record-breaking performance from backup QB

Rantoul running back Taveous Bell (22) was bottled up for 72 yards rushing on 15 attempts in a 56-28 loss to Unity, the unbeaten No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday night.

TOLONO — The Rantoul Eagles traveled to Tolono Friday night to face the Unity Rockets, the second-ranked team in the state, according to the latest Associated Press poll, expecting a high-powered running game.

However, with senior quarterback Steven Migut out for the second consecutive game, the Rockets went to the air for a record-breaking performance in a 56-28 Illini Prairie Conference football victory. Junior Evan Miebach completed 24 of 33 passes for 436 yards and four touchdowns, breaking the old school record of 355 passing yards, set in 2011.

“We were really worried about stopping the run, and they just threw the ball all over the place,” Rantoul coach Tom Hess said of Miebach’s performance in just his second varsity start of his career. “Defensively, we were just over-pursuing and not breaking down, just fundamentally out of position and not able to make tackles.”

Unity jumped in front early, thanks to three touchdowns in the first quarter. The Rockets took the opening kickoff and marched 63 yards on eight plays, capped by a 3-yard run by Keaton Eckstein, to take a 7-0 lead with almost two and a half minutes gone in the game.

The Eagles started their first offensive possession at their own 26 and moved the ball out to near midfield, thanks to runs by Taveous Bell and Angelo Brown, as well as a 9-yard pass from Brown to Bell. But misfortune struck Rantoul on a 1st-and-15 at the Eagle 42. Brown tried to pass toward the left sideline, only to have Unity cornerback David Martin step in front of the pass for a 58-yard interception return that put the Rockets up, 13-0, with 7:07 left in the opening frame.

After Rantoul went three-and-out on its next series, Unity scored again on a 31-yard pass from Miebach to Jake Reno, that gave Unity a 20-0 lead less than ten minutes into the contest.

After Unity scored early in the second quarter to go ahead, 27-0, the Eagles cracked the scoring column with 8:04 left in the half. After receiving the kickoff following the Rocket touchdown, Rantoul needed just three plays to get on the board.

DeAndre Walker gained 11 yards to the Unity 45, then picked up five more before Brown found Hayden Cargo wide open along the right sideline on a 40-yard touchdown pass. On the extra-point try, holder Cole Wines tried to run the ball into the end zone, but was stopped short, and RTHS trailed, 27-6.

Unity scored two more touchdowns in the second quarter and was leading, 41-6, when the Eagles got on the board one more time before halftime. The nine-play scoring drive covered 57 yards in 2:21 and included three completed passes from Brown for a total of 32 yards. The final completion was a 9-yarder from Brown to Bell for the score. Garet Kinnett’s PAT kick with six seconds left in the half made the score Unity 41, Rantoul 13 at the half.

Rantoul scored twice in the fourth quarter to prevent Unity from triggering the 40-point running clock. Bell scored on a 9-yard run with 8:25 remaining in the game to make it a 50-20 game in favor of the Rockets, Then with the reserves playing, Wines passed to Cargo for 35 yards and the game’s final TD. The two-point conversion by Kamryn Rome made the final 56-28, for Unity’s eighth victory without a loss.

Unity had the big edge in the final statistics. The Rockets amassed 601 yards in total offense, compared to Rantoul’s 284. The Eagles rushed for 169 yards and passed for 115 and racked up 14 first downs. Rantoul turned the ball over just once, on the pick-six by Martin, and were called for just three penalties for ten yards.

Individually, Bell led Rantoul in rushing with 63 yards on 18 carries, with one touchdown. Wines, who saw action under center late in the contest, ran for 51 yards on two carries, while Walker gained 40 yards on eight rushing attempts. Brown completed 6-of-11 pass attempts with the one interception for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Wines completed his one passing attempt for 35 yards and a TD. Cargo pulled in four passes for 89 yards and two scores to lead Eagle receivers.

Rantoul (2-6) closes out its 2017 season Friday night at home against Pontiac. The Indians will come into the game with a 5-3 record after defeating St. Thomas More, 44-7, last week, and need a victory over the Eagles to secure a playoff berth. Hess said the Eagles have a chance to derail Pontiac’s postseason dreams, while at the same time winning their third game of the season, something that hasn’t been done since the 2009 and 2010 squads each won three games.

“We’ve had ups and downs, but we have two wins this year, which is double what they’ve had in past years,” Hess said. “So it’s definitely progress. The team’s building, but it takes a while. I think our kids are doing better, and they’re learning. We’ve got one more week for our seniors to send them off with a chance to go against Pontiac, which is trying to get into the playoffs. The third win for us would be huge. We haven’t had three wins in quite a while, so a third win would be great to send our seniors out on a high note.”

