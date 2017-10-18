Kick return, fake punt help Fisher become playoff eligible

TREMONT — Looking to become playoff eligible, the Fisher football team seemed like it might be in for a dogfight early on against Heart of Illinois Conference Small foe Tremont.

With a lead that was a little too close for comfort for coach Jake Palmer and company, Fisher turned to special teams and some trickery to blitz past Tremont 55-18 Friday night.

After Tyler Wilson’s 81-yard kickoff return touchdown gave the Bunnies a 14-6 lead, Tremont answered with a score of its own to pull within two points in the first quarter.

Fisher responded with a pair of touchdowns and drove the field as the clock dwindled down towards halftime and stalled on fourth down at the Turks’ 36-yard line. With less than 30 seconds left in the half, the Bunnies lined up to go for it on fourth down but then ushered in their punt unit with quarterback/punter Kade Thomas dropping back to try and pin Tremont deep.

But on the Fisher sideline, Jaden Jones-Watkins stood a couple feet past the out-of-bounds marker just behind the line of scrimmage. Hidden by teammates running on and off the field as the two units switched — the main offensive group came off the field and the punt team sprinted on — Jones-Watkins remained in the field of play but making it look like he was off with some lackadaisical-looking trickery.

The ball was snapped, the senior running back took off up field, and Thomas hit him in stride for an easy 36-yard touchdown pass to give the Bunnies a 35-12 lead heading into the break.

“That was literally just a couple days ago we started working on that,” Thomas said. “We practiced making sure everyone had their bodies behind Jae so that he blended in on the sidelines looking like he was behind the line. It was beautiful. The cornerback came in like he was playing outside linebacker, so it was an easy pitch-and-catch.

“(Jones-Watkins) stood right next to the line with his hands tucked into his shoulder pads just like he was chilling on the sideline. As soon as we called ‘Go,’ he streaked down there, and it was an easy catch. … That was definitely a big play. (Tremont) probably had a big smile on their face thinking they were getting off the field, but we came out there and executed really well.”

The trick play may have been the final spark the Bunnies needed to put a fork in Tremont.

“We were in position where we had a couple things not go our way offensively, so we thought we could really kind of mess with their psyche if we could get that last touchdown,” Palmer said. “We put that fake punt in this week, and our kids to their credit really executed it perfectly. Going up three scores before halftime was really big for our mental state at that point.”

Cory Hicks’ 28-yard run on the first play from scrimmage got the night off to a good start for Fisher, as Thomas hit pay dirt on a 25-yard option keeper on the next play for an early 7-0 lead.

But Tremont marched down the field and pulled the score within 7-6 on a 4-yard run by Garrett Liggett, before Wilson answered with his kickoff return for a score, and the Bunnies then recovered a surprise onside kick.

The Turks, however, recovered a fumble to avoid additional damage before punting it away. Tremont forced another fumble on the Bunnies’ ensuing drive to set the Turks up in the red zone, and Logan Pflederer punched in a 12-yard touchdown run a few plays later to cut Fisher’s lead to 14-12 late in the first quarter.

Fisher bounced back after Pflederer’s score to pull away with 21 unanswered points to close the first half. Thomas scored on a 32-yard run, Jaden Jones-Watkins plunged in from 1 yard out, and the knockout punch was delivered on the fake punt.

The three scores heading into the break proved to be the momentum swing the Bunnies needed, as Nick Harness recovered a fumble on the first play of the second half, and Colby Dula scored on a 16-yard run set up by a 20-yard run by Jones-Watkins (11 carries, 76 yards, two total TDs).

Andrew Zook picked off a pass at midfield on the next series, and the Bunnies capitalized with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Thomas set up by the senior signal caller’s 32-yard completion to Brandon Henson. Thomas (6-of-9 passing for 116 yards and nine carries for 122 yards rushing and three TDs) capped the Bunnies’ scoring with a 30-yard rushing touchdown to give Fisher a running clock midway through the third period.

“Coming out in the second half, Nick Harness strips the ball. He’s kind of our emotional leader. It’s funny, for a kid who hasn’t played football for two years, he’s the guy who when he gets excited we get excited as a team,” Palmer said of the offensive/defensive lineman who played football his freshman and sophomore season but did not play last year. “Credit to him and our defense for getting that quick turnover after not playing great in the first half.”

‘We’re on top of the world’

The runaway win over Tremont (1-7, 1-3 Heart of Illinois Conference Small) made the Bunnies (5-3, 3-1) playoff eligible for the first time since 2013.

“It’s long overdue,” Harness said. “We’ve been working hard since the summer. We started lifting the day after the season got over last year, so we’ve had guys who have been working hard for this all year. We’re feeling great. We’re on top of the world.”

“That’s really exciting. I’m getting goosebumps right now talking about that,” Thomas said of becoming playoff eligible. “Four years since we’ve been to the playoffs. I’m looking to get to the playoffs and win playoff games. I want to have a playoff game at home. … We’re eligible right now, but we’re looking to clinch it and not leave it up to anyone else. We’re trying to control our own destiny from here on out.”

Looking to lock it up

Six wins secures a playoff berth, and that’s exactly what Fisher will be trying to do when LeRoy (3-5, 3-1) comes to town on Friday.

“We haven’t beat LeRoy in 12 years. They’re coming to our house, and we’re going to take care of business,” Harness said. “It’s probably going to be intense. We need six wins to punch our ticket to the playoffs, so there’s going to be a lot of people out there. A lot of fans.”

“The atmosphere is definitely going to be live next week,” Thomas said. “Kellar Field’s notorious for having a lot of people out there. Hopefully next week we’ll have a little bit more excitement for a home game and get to the playoffs.”

It has already been a terrific turnaround season for a program that has struggled immensely the past three seasons, capped off by a dismal one-win campaign in 2016. A playoff berth would signal the official re-emergence of Fisher’s football team.

“It feels great (to become playoff eligible),” Palmer said. “Our kids have come such a long way from last year being a 1-8 team — and not even being a really close 1-8 team; we got blown out in a lot of those games. To be on the other end of that, where you’re able to finish some teams off and have some success, it’s really special to our kids and special to our community. Kellar Field will be rocking next week.”

