Fisher looks to secure first playoff berth in four years with win over LeRoy

Fisher Bunnies (5-3) vs. LeRoy Panthers (3-5)



Friday, 7 p.m.

Fisher





STORYLINE



Bunnies



Win, and you’re in. Lose, and ... well ... who knows?



Five wins would put Fisher right exactly on the cutoff line of playoff points, and it would most likely be the very last or second-to-last team in the playoffs. So ... might as well go out and lock the postseason down with a sixth win.



We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, Kellar Field will be rockin’ on Friday night.



Panthers



The Panthers have nothing to play for on Friday night, but a prideful program led by a proud coach in BJ Zeleznik won’t just show up and fold.



LeRoy will be ready to play the role of spoilers against a Fisher time sniffing the playoffs for the first time in four years. And the last time Fisher defeated LeRoy? In 2007, in a 20-13 victory in which the Bunnies reached the postseason.



Keys to win



Bunnies



No looking ahead



This should go without saying, but it bears repeating: there should be complete focus for this game. No excuse to come out flat in the biggest game of the year. Nevous? Sure. Unfocused? Inexcusable. Fisher hasn’t beaten LeRoy in 10 years, and before that, the last time the Bunnies beat the Panthers was a 10-6 playoff victory in the 2005 playoffs. This one will be a playoff-like atmosphere.



Panthers



Move the chains



Fisher has battled issues this season getting off the field on third downs on defense, and that cost the Bunnies against Fieldcrest and Tri-Valley. If the Panthers can keep the chains rolling and tire out that defense, this one could come down to the wire.



Players to Watch



Bunnies



Tyler Wilson



The 5-10, 140-pound sophomore running back doesn’t get many carries this season, but he made the most of them with four TDs and 126 yards rushing on seven carries in a win over Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in Week 4. He then showed off his wheels this past Friday with an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD that helped spark a huge Bunnies victory on the road.



Panthers



Gabe Bennett



Bennett rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Panthers’ 43-8 win over Heyworth last week. For good measure, he also added an 83-yard interception return for a TD.



