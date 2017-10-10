DOWNS — Going up against a top-10 ranked 2A team for the second time in three weeks, it looked like the Fisher football team might pull off another program-building stunner.

Trailing 20-6, the Bunnies rebounded to knot the score at 20 heading into halftime, but Tri-Valley, ranked fifth in the Class 2A state poll, scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to escape with a 34-20 victory in the Heart of Illinois crossover battle.

"I hope (this game) confirms to our guys that we can play with absolutely anyone," Fisher coach Jake Palmer said. "Tri-Valley, along with GCMS, was the most physical team that we've played all year. I thought that even though we were outmatched physically, our kids competed extremely hard. My message to the guys in pregame was 'Fight.'"

The Vikings (7-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game with a 3-yard touchdown run by Hunter Gawlik, and Zach Woodring’s 12-yard rushing touchdown with 2 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the first period gave Tri-Valley a 13-0 edge.

"I knew Tri-Valley was going to punch us in the mouth," Palmer said. "Our defense came off the field after going down 13-0, and I told them I needed fighters. And to their credit that's what they did. They fought and competed for four quarters."

The Bunnies (4-3) responded immediately as Kade Thomas sprinted for a 64-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-6 with under two minutes left in the quarter.

Gawlik added a 4-yard run with 8 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the second quarter, but Thomas answered again with a 4-yard touchdown run. Colby Dula converted a two-point run.

With 8 seconds remaining in the first half, Thomas connected with Brandon Henson for a 41-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, and the Bunnies headed into the break tied with Tri-Valley 20-20.

Jake Reeser scored on a run from 7 yards out to open the half, and Gawlik recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the 34-20 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Thomas finished 9-of-17 for 143 yards passing and one touchdown. The senior quarterback, whose 41-yard passing score was the start of six straight completions, also carried the ball 11 times for 84 yards rushing.

"We really threw the ball well vertically this past week," Palmer said. "It was a credit to our receivers, Tyler Martin and Brandon Henson, for making big plays when the ball was in the air. Kade did an excellent job getting the ball out on time and putting it exactly where it needed to be.

"Moving forward, our offensive line will be the biggest key to the rest of the season. They've shown glimpses of what they're capable of, but we haven't been able to put together a complete game yet. If they don't play better these next two weeks, we'll be sitting at home when Week 10 rolls around."

Jaden Jones-Watkins was wrapped up for 52 yardsrushing on 18 carries. Henson (72 yards) and Tyler Martin (45 yards) each finished with three catches to lead Bunnies receivers.

Will Delaney led the Bunnies with 12 solo tackles.

Fisher travels to Tremont (1-6) on Friday for a Heart of Illinois Conference Small matchup. A win qualifies the Bunnies for playoff eligibility with five wins.

The Bunnies wrap up the season in Week 9 against LeRoy (2-5) at home.

"I'm really excited for these last two games," Palmer said. "It's been a couple seasons since Weeks 8 and 9 were meaningful for our program. It's going to be fun these next two games knowing that there is a lot at stake. Tremont and LeRoy are both extremely good teams. Both have coaches who have been in the state title game — Zach Zehr has won a state title (as head coach of Arcola). We know that winning two weeks in a row in our conference is a tough task, and we're going to have to play extremely well both weeks to come home with victories."

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.