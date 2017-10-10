Brown leads Eagles in first-half shootout; BCC scores 41 unanswered points

RANTOUL — Angelo Brown carried the Rantoul football team with a monster first half, accounting for all of the Eagles’ 20 points via 33- and 1-yard rushing touchdowns followed by an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown.

But Bloomington Central Catholic, ranked ninth statewide in Class 3A, answered each of the Eagles’ scores to take a 41-20 lead into halftime led by three first-half rushing touchdowns by Sa’Mond Davis and three passing scores from quarterback Max Moews. The Saints scored on all six of their first-half drives.

On the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, BCC recovered a fumbled snap, and Moews connected with a wide-open James Morris for a 30-yard touchdown pass on the next play.

“That’s not how (you want to) start the game,” Rantoul head coach Tom Hess said. “We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth at the beginning because I’ve been saying we keep coming out flat. And then we come out with a fumble and a blown coverage, so that’s not exactly great.”

Rantoul drove the field and answered with Brown’s 33-yard run, but Davis responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown on the Saints’ second offensive play — set up by an 81-yard kickoff return by Austyn Ellison.

The Eagles drove the field, but a turnover-on-downs led to a 7-yard rushing score by Davis for a 21-6 lead near the end of the first quarter.

Brown then capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ate up nearly 6 and ½ minutes with a 1-yard run, but Moews scrambled and hit a wide-open Ellison for the score from 5 yards out.

On the ensuing kickoff, Brown made a couple of nice moves, spinning off a tackle attempt and breaking free for an 85-yard score to cut the Saints’ lead.

“Angelo played hard, and he’s getting better every week,” Hess said. “He keeps improving, and he’s going to keep making improvements this week that’s going to make his game even better.”

Davis (8-yard rushing touchdown) and Morris (29-yard touchdown pass from Moews) closed the half out to give BCC a 21-point lead buoyed by a Rantoul fumble on an exchange during a reverse just past midfield with under a minute remaining.

Davis opened the second half with a 10-yard rushing score, Morris housed a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, Reece Seidl took advantage of a third Rantoul fumble with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, and Gage Juarez punched in a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

“We were with them 20-28, and I was thinking, ‘Man, we’re really battling with these guys.’ And they’re a really good team. They may be the best team we’ve faced. Monticello, I guess, may be better than them. I don’t know,” Hess said. “I’m proud of our guys for fighting and playing hard and making plays. We’ve just got to string together plays and be more consistent and not give up big plays and turnovers.

“I thought our guys competed and made some plays against a really tough team, and I thought those guys are very big and physical. We were able to go toe-to-toe with them, but we just made some big mistakes that were very costly. Huge mistakes. And once you get down like that, it’s hard to keep fighting.”

Brown totaled 52 yards rushing and two TDs on 11 carries, Bell had 40 yards rushing on 13 carries, and DeAndre Walker finished with 56 yards rushing on seven carries.

With Donnell Robertson out sick for the second consecutive week, Walker filled in at full back and had a second straight solid performance. The Eagles were also without running back/safety Eric Cole, out with an injury.

Davis finished with 203 yards and four TDs on 18 carries, and Moews went 8-for-12 for 129 yards and three TDs while hitting 9-of-10 extra point attempts.

The game got chippie in the second half after Davis recovered a fumble, got tackled hard near the out-of-bounds line and had his helmet ripped off. Rantoul was whistled for a personal foul penalty.

It was another miscue for the Eagles, who were whistled for three personal foul/unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and committed four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception), each of which led to a BCC touchdown.

“Things got a little bit crazy with the personal fouls, so we just wanted to clean it up,” Hess said. “It’s a physical, emotional game, and our guys were bringing it, and their guys were bringing it. Football’s a kind of game where you’ve got to be able to bring that emotion and physicality but also be able to control the temper and things like that. It goes both ways. We had a couple plays where a couple guys got out of control, but other than that, they were able to calm down and keep it together.”

Another state-ranked team awaits in Week 8, as the Eagles (2-5) travel to face Unity (7-0). The Rockets are ranked No. 2 in 3A and received one first-place vote in the latest statewide poll.

The Rockets are led by quarterback Steve Migut, an Army commit, running back Keaton Eckstein and a stout defense. Unity is coming off a 50-10 win over St. Thomas More, though the Sabers trailed just 14-10 in the second quarter.

“It’s not going to get any easier. The next team’s better,” Hess said. “Up front (BCC is) as good as anybody, so if we can handle that physicality, then it’s just the guy in the backfield they’ve got (Migut) is just so dynamic and so good. He can run and throw it. That’s going to be the challenge. But I don’t know if anyone’s going to be more physical up front than these guys. I know Unity has a tough defense, too. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we just want to rise up to the challenge, compete and play hard. We did it for a long time in this game, and I’m proud about that.”

