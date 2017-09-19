Week 5 football previews

Rantoul (1-3) at St. Thomas More (1-3)

Storyline

Eagles

Overall, there wasn’t much shocking about Friday night’s result. Monticello is ranked third in Class 3A, and with a 50-12 victory over Rantoul showed why.

The Eagles have continually shot themselves in the foot with mistakes, either racking up way too many penalties or putting the ball on the ground.

Sabers

First-year head coach Nathan Watson and friend Tom Hess will each be looking for their second career win at their respective programs after they each got routed in Week 4.

Watson, taking over for Dan Hennessy, who went 71-78 over 15 years at STM and led the Sabers to an 8-4 record and 2A state quarterfinals appearance last year as a 14-seed, is manning a squad with very low numbers. Hess, the Eagles’ first-year head coach, will have the upper hand in that area.

Keys to Win

Eagles

Keep it clean

Again, turnovers and mental mistakes have cost the Eagles field position and momentum in the first four weeks. If they can focus enough in practice and clean those things up, these next two weeks against STM and Illinois Valley Central could be special and could be looked back at years from now as the official turning of the tide of the program.

Sabers

Aerial attack

STM is likely going to put the ball in the air a good amount against an Eagles secondary that has shown can be thrown on successfully — if the Sabers’ coaching staff checks the game tape of the Monticello game, there’s no way they won’t try to pass it up. Hitting on one or two big passing plays early would set the tone.

Players to Watch

Eagles

Ryan Wines

As one of the Eagles’ biggest, bulkiest players, it will be up to Wines, in part, to set the physicality tone against a low-numbers STM squad. The entire offensive and defensive lines will need to be sharp, with the OL needing to pave the way for Rantoul’s backs that have some burst when they get through the line. And the DL will need to dial up the pass rush and put some pressure on the Sabers’ dropbacks.

Sabers

Bryson Lee

Eagles fans certainly remember what older brother D.J. did to Rantoul’s defense last year. It was the most impressive play against the Eagles all year, with D.J. Lee slicing, dicing and cutting his way all over the field for a long TD run. The 6-2, 150-pound Bryson has some of that same athleticism at QB to replace D.J., now in his freshman year as a WR at Idaho.

Fisher (2-2) at Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-0)

Storyline

Bunnies

Fisher let one slip in a Week 3 loss to Fieldcrest. After taking a 14-7 lead, the Bunnies let Fieldcrest rattle off 27 straight points to take control in the second and third quarters.

Apparently, the Bunnies came out angry by flattening Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland in a 40-8 rout. Alas, Deer Creek-Mackinaw is going to be the opposite of F-C/W in every imaginable way.

Chiefs

Dee-Mack lost 18 of its 22 starts from last year’s Class 2A state championship team. That would be hard to notice, as the Chiefs, once again, are running through their opponents on their way to the No. 2 ranking in 2A in the Associated Press state poll. They have outscored their opponents 189-57 this season.

Keys to Win

Bunnies

Cash in on a trick play

Not sure if head coach Jake Palmer and offensive coordinator Chad Musselman have any double passes or double reverses in their back pocket, but if they do, now might be the time to test them out. All it takes is one big play to spark an upset. That and a couple forced turnovers … or several.

Chiefs

Put it in a bag early

From an outsider’s perspective, it seems like what the Chiefs thrive on is early explosive offense and intimidation. Looking at some of their ridiculous scores from last year — 61-0 vs. Heyworth, 62-0 vs. Fieldcrest, 63-0 vs. Fisher, 91-70 (!) vs. Chicago Hope — they pounce on teams early and bury them deeper throughout the game.

Players to Watch

Bunnies

Andrew Zook

Though the most-used and crucial players whom the offense is run through are likely to remain the same, it will be interesting to see how Zook and the offensive lineman stand their ground against an ultra-talented Chiefs team this time around.

Chiefs

Job Linboom

Linboom is the Chiefs’ 12th-year head coach but couldn’t resist getting that terrific name in print. Dee-Mack is a run-it-down-your-throat team and has even distribution of the ball with nine players getting 10-plus carries and six with 100-plus rushing yards. Quarterback Levi Schuermann has the most touchdowns (eight) and Tylor Thompson the most rushing yards (228).

