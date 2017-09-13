Knights score 27 straight to down Bunnies

FISHER — In a big showdown between a pair of football teams gunning to get back to the playoffs, Fieldcrest’s 27 unanswered points in the second and third quarters was enough to outduel Fisher in a 40-28 Heart of Illinois crossover game on Friday night at Kellar Field.

After the Knights (3-0) got on the board first with a rushing touchdown at the 7:15 mark of the first quarter for a 7-0 lead, Fisher bounced back with its one-two offensive punch.

Running back Jaden Jones-Watkins rattled off a 61-yard touchdown run 30 seconds later, and quarterback Kade Thomas found Jones-Watkins for a 36-yard touchdown strike with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining in the first quarter for a 14-7 lead.

But Fieldcrest racked up three touchdowns in the second quarter and another in the third period to take control with a 34-14 lead. The Knights scored at the 11:13 and 4:04 marks of the second period, and they added a late first-half score with 48 seconds remaining.

The Knights’ score in the third period came at the 3:22 mark, and Thomas punched it in for a 1-yard rushing score to cut the lead to 34-20 with 9 minutes, 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But the Knights rebounded with an insurance touchdown at the 4:01 mark, while Thomas added a late 4-yard rushing touchdown with 1:05 remaining, and the ensuing two-point conversion run was good.

Jones-Watkins was the Bunnies’ leading rusher, finishing with 89 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown while adding another receiving score.

Thomas added a pair of rushing touchdowns and another score through the air. The senior signal caller rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries. He also finished 9-for-23 for 185 yards passing.

Brandon Henson was the Bunnies’ leading receiver, hauling in three catches for 75 yards.

Jacob Horsch and Thomas tied for the team lead with seven total tackles.

The Bunnies (1-2) will look to rebound next week against Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (0-3) in an HOIC Small matchup at Kellar Field.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.