Week 3 football previews

Rantoul (0-2) at Olympia (0-2)

Storyline

The Eagles did not look like world beaters in their loss to St. Joe. They committed eight penalties and some drive-killing mistakes, but overall it was their best performance they have displayed in the last 11 games. Olympia, meanwhile, has not had much to hang its hat on over the first two weeks, falling 42-0 to Monticello and 14-0 last week to St. Thomas More, which has just a little more than 20 players on its varsity roster.

Keys to Win

The No. 1 point of emphasis Eagles head coach Tom Hess is going to address this week in practice and during film sessions is penalties. Even during Rantoul’s best drives of the game, it was still hindered by the mistakes. If they can cut those penalties at least in half, the Eagles will be in a great position to end their 19-game losing streak that dates back to the 2015 opener.

Players to Watch

Expect a big bounce back performance from Jerry Harper, who dropped two open touchdown passes from quarterback Angelo Brown — who has been the Eagles’ best offensive weapon over the first two weeks. Rantoul will need to put the brakes on Olympia’s junior quarterback Jackson Castleman, who completed 48-of-132 passes for 172 yards and five scores last year.

Fieldcrest (2-0) at Fisher (1-1)

Storyline

At the end of the year, the Bunnies could very well back on this game as the make-or-break matchup of the season. Just as they were in Week 3 last season, the Bunnies are pitted against Fieldcrest in a potential swing game. The winner puts itself miles ahead of the other for a playoff appearance — both teams still have matchups with Tri-Valley and Dee-Mack on the horizon, and Fieldcrest must contend with Eureka in Week 4. With four more favorable opponents on the schedule (Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, Heyworth, Tremont, LeRoy), a loss doesn’t diminish Fisher’s playoff hopes, but a win would be a gigantic momentum booster.

Keys to Win

Based on nothing but pure gut, I’ve got a feeling those attending Friday night’s Heart of Illinois Conference crossover clash between the large and small divisions at Kellar Field will be in for a high-scoring game. Either way, whether it’s an offensive battle or defensive slugfest, it should be a heated game between a pair of teams gunning for playoff berths.

Players to Watch

Luckily for Fisher head coach Jake Palmer, he won’t have to scheme for potential 2017 all-state running back Mitch McNutt in Week 3. The Bunnies will have to deal with first team all-HOIC receiver Derek May and second-team selection Cam Grandy at quarterback. Looking to stop the Knights’ dynamic duo will be linebacker Jacob Horsch.

