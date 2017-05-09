Bunnies humbled by one of area's top programs

GIBSON CITY — En route to its 42-6 win over Fisher on Friday, GCMS bolted out of the gate on the back of Jared Trantina’s 66-yard opening kickoff return.

Technically, after the initial kickoff dribbled out of bounds, it was the re-kick that the junior running back took to the end zone.

“I knew they were going to come back to that,” said Trantina, who lines up as a blocker in front of returners Mitch McNutt and Brooks Schmitt. “We’ve been watching their film, and they’ve been kicking it short.”

After a fumble on their second possession, Falcons quarterback Nathan Garard connected with Ryland Holt for a 10-yard touchdown on third down to extend the lead to 14-0.

On Fisher’s ensuing drive, quarterback Kade Thomas’ option toss was off the mark, and GCMS linebacker Luke Freehill scooped up the ball and rumbled 32 yards to the end zone.

“I have to make sure I get the quarterback from the inside,” Freehill said about defending the option. “I think our outside linebackers — Jared on that play — did a great job.”

McNutt, who scored four times in Week 1, joined in the action by finding paydirt twice before halftime to send the Falcons into the locker room up 35-0. The senior needed only 10 carries to eclipse the century-mark in the game, finishing with 117 yards.

Defensively, GCMS held Fisher to 86 total yards in the game (and only three in the first half). For the second week in a row, junior end Josh Bleich led the Falcons in tackles with nine, including one sack and three tackles for loss.

“(Bleich) worked his butt off in the weight room this summer,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “He works hard in practice; he listens and does what he’s supposed to. He’s a great all-around kid, and he’s just had an awesome first two games.”

The Falcons defensive players, especially the linemen, have also benefited from extra rest. Bleich, opposite end Bryce Barnes, and tackle Joe Allen started the game, but that group rotated with Hayden Workman (end), Ryan Shambrook (end), and Owen Duke (tackle).

“Last year, the three games we lost - PBL, EPG, and Kewanee - we felt our kids got worn down, and we said that won’t happen again,” Allen said. “So, we’re rotating fresh guys on the offensive and defensive lines. Coach (Kip) Rutledge is in charge, and he’s doing a great job of getting fresh guys in there.”

The fresh GCMS defenders combined for 14 tackles for loss in the game, matching their effort in Week 1’s victory over PBL. The only points given up so far this season were scored on a six-yard run by Jaden Jones-Watkins in the fourth quarter.

“Hats off to coach (Chad) Augspurger,” Allen said. “He called one heck of a game. He had our kids prepared, and our defense looked awesome. They swarmed to the ball; they gang-tackled, and coach does a heck of a job preparing them.”

OFFENSIVE PROGRESS

Garard continued to flourish in his second start at the varsity level. On third down and in the red zone, Garard put the 6-feet-4-inch Holt in position to win a jump ball for the game’s first touchdown. Garard spread the ball around, connecting with Barnes, Bleich, and senior Brooks Schmitt on passes.

“He has those big targets in Ryland, Bryce, and Lane Short to throw to,” Allen said. “Brooks made two great catches to help him out. We took what they gave us early, and we didn’t have to pass later. Our passing game is getting stronger and stronger with each day.”

The rushing attack had another successful week. Senior Mitch McNutt added to his touchdown total (6) with two more trips over the goalline. Trantina, who mainly contributes between the tackles had 25 yards, and Schmitt broke loose for 35 yards and a touchdown on only three carries.

With nearly 500 rushing yards in the first two games, it would appear that the GCMS running game is clicking on all cylinders. But, Allen and the coaching staff knows there is always room for improvement.

“We have to get better at blocking in space and sustaining our blocks longer,” Allen said. “The mistakes that we made, once again this week, we think we can correct to make us better.”

GCMS hits the road for the first time this season to kickoff at El Paso-Gridley on Friday night.

