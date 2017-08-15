Q-n-A with Caleb Larkin

Caleb Larkin is one of three students from Armstrong-Potomac who will be playing football this fall.

One of just three Armstrong-Potomac students who will be playing football this season, Caleb Larkin is looking to improve on a 2016 season in which he grabbed honorable mention News-Gazette all-area and honorable mention All-Vermilion Valley Conference accolades. Sports editor Zack Carpenter caught up with the junior, who will help lead Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac as the squad’s starting running back.

How have practices been going so far? You guys been making plenty of progress?

Well as everyone knows we did have a coaching change right before the season started. Coach Trey Stille stepped up from assistant so things are different then they were last year. We are making plenty of progress as a team and are looking to shock a lot of people this year.

I’m sure you’ll be looked on to carry a big offensive load this year. Are you nervous at all or excited to be getting thrown into a big role?

Well last year when I got the role of being the starting running back, I was very nervous the first couple of games, but once I got my confidence it was like it came natural to me. This year I don’t have nerves. I’m just ready to show everyone how far the team has come in one offseason.

What are your individual expectations this season? What do you want to get out of yourself? Is first-team all-conference and getting on all-area teams a goal?

I have a couple of personal goals and team goals this year. One of my team goals is to make the playoffs. It hasn’t been done in this program a lot, and I would like to be able to say I was a part of the team that changed that. One of my personal goals is to rush for 1,500 yards or more. Of course, all-conference is a goal that every player wishes they could accomplish. I just hope I have what it takes to accomplish that goal.

Speaking for the team, what would you say are your guys’ team goals this season after a tough 1-8 record last year?

Last year we had a whole lot of talent. Our quarterback Gavin Gard, a couple of our lineman, like Mason Harrison, I was sad to see them go, but last season did not show anything of what we were about. This season will be a complete turnaround, and no one will even think we are the same team. We are confident.

Can you give a shoutout to the other two Armstrong-Potomac players on the team and what you expect they’ll bring to the table?

Evan McCarty (sophomore) is still getting used to the flow of the game, but he will be a standout defensive player after he gets used to things, I can tell you that right now. And Nick Cannon (junior), this is his first year playing football, and I’m glad he decided to come out. He brings a spark to the team with his attitude and jokes and always just making people around him feel great. He’s a good friend, and if he sticks with it, has potential to be a great player as well.

The Vermilion Valley Conference seems to be a really slept-on league. It’s often overlooked compared to some of the other conferences in the area. How do you guys change that this season and make people take notice of the VVC?

I agree the VVC is a very slept-on conference. Some of the teams haven’t been doing good the last couple of years, but I think this year is going to be a breakout year for a lot of teams in the VVC. All the games will be close and a dogfight to see who comes out on top. There are also so many good players in our conference like Skylar Bolton from Oakwood and Isaiah Kitchens from Bismarck. Those are two big players to look out for who will give it 110 percent all of the time, and I expect them to have big seasons this year too. But when it comes down to it, a lot of us are friends off the field. But when the lights are shining everything is set aside, and we are showing each other what we got.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.