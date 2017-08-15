Positivity, lifelong impact are Hess’ ambitions

RANTOUL — There isn’t much of a mystery as to what the Rantoul football program’s goals are heading into the 2017 season.

An undefeated season, conference title and playoff berth are not on the minds of the coaching staff or the players. What Tom Hess is trying to accomplish goes beyond tally marks in the win column, the Eagles’ head coach says.

Rather, Hess and his vast coaching staff are attempting not to REBUILD a program ... they’re trying to BUILD a program.

There has been limited success, to put it lightly, in the Eagles’ football program over the last 20-plus years. Only one playoff appearance over the past two decades (2005) has breeded pessimism among those who discuss the program.

Negativity and Rantoul football have gone hand-in-hand since 1999, the year after Terry Workman guided the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances — the same year Rantoul began a long era of decay: 17 of 18 seasons with a losing record, four winless seasons, eight one-win years, three 2-7 finishes and a pair of 3-6 campaigns.

The Hess era seems to be on the right track early on as he is in the infant stage of creating a program defined by positivity and making a lifelong impact. That is the message the former Eastern Illinois wide receiver is hoping to teach his players and convey to parents and fans.

“I think what we have to do is redefine the meaning of success. Somebody is winning and losing every night, and nobody can win them all. Only one team is going to finish the year without a loss (in each class). We’re trying to redefine what it means to be successful and celebrate those type of things — things that are going to last outside of football,” Hess said.

Things seem to be going well so far. At last Wednesday’s practice, Hess estimates there were around 64 participating — a big step up from the 34 players in the entire program by 2016 season’s end.

“The culture is changing already. It started changing from the first day I started,” Hess said. “I think there are some people that it might take a while to change and some people that have been looking forward to a positive change. And there are some people that don’t trust, and they’re very leery.

“I think we’ve started the change, and it’s a big change. We have more than doubled our numbers from last year, and (the atmosphere is) definitely way more positive. But I do think if you can continue that positivity, your program will build and become stronger and stronger and stronger each year.”

Starting in the summer with Friday Night Lights, community 7-on-7 events held at Bill Walsh Field throughout June and July, the Rantoul program began the process of getting more involvement from fans and parents. And that is a key part of Hess’ philosophy — because rarely is a football program successful without community support.

“I hope that we have huge parent involvement and that the program is something everyone will want to be a part of and the program is out there serving the community, allowing people to get involved and help other people,” Hess said. “I hope it grows in numbers and strength and that kids just have a great time with it and kids get to use their talents in sports to further their education after high school.”

Change won’t come without its set of challenges, of course, especially considering it has been years since the Rantoul football program was synonymous with positivity.

“The biggest challenge is trust,” Hess said. “We have a lot of trust issues — parents that don’t trust and kids that don’t trust because they’ve had some bad experiences in the past. They just want a good opportunity and be treated right and enjoy their experience, and they’re a little hesitant to trust right now. Hopefully, we have some success in all kinds of different ways and build some trust in the community.”

Offensive and defensive development

As far as the Xs and Os go, there is still plenty to be decided between now and Aug. 25, when Rantoul travels to Fairbury for the season-opening Illini Prairie Conference clash with Prairie Central (all nine of the Eagles’ games are IPC matchups).

First and foremost, a starting quarterback and captains still need to be named (the latter of which are set to be announced this week).

During the summer, Angelo Brown took most of the No. 1 quarterback snaps at the FNL events. But Cole Wines saw the bulk of the first-team repetitions at practice last Wednesday. Those two figure to be in the conversation as the team’s starting signal caller, and Hayden Cargo — a solid athlete with a good arm who did not play football last season — will probably be in the mix at some point as well once he gets re-acclimated to the gridiron.

The Eagles have increased their numbers at offensive line, too, with Ryan Wines and Noah Sellers primed to lead the way for the quartet of rushers Brown, Taveous Bell (running back), Donnell Robertson (fullback) and Jerry Harper (wingback/wide receiver).

Bell looks to lead the pack for the Eagles in his senior year after sitting out most of last season with a shoulder injury suffered early in Week 2.

“First thing we hope to accomplish is working together and playing as a team; getting out of bad habits, just working together to get some wins,” Bell said. “I hope to be better this year as a player because I was out almost the whole season last year and didn’t get to play a lot. I just hope to do good this year so I can play at the next level.”

Along with Robertson, who was one of the Eagles’ lone bright spots a year ago, Harper will be a key fixture with outside runs and perhaps some downfield throws. He flashed his ability to catch the ball in traffic during the summer.

“I’ll go both ways,” Harper said of whether or not he would rather run the ball or catch passes. “I don’t care as long as I’m helping the team out. It don’t even matter to me. ... All I’m just trying to get is my friend Tay Bell and Donnell to the next level by helping them out.”

Defensively, the Eagles will be led by another similar yet slightly different face in defensive coordinator Ben Hankes, who, like Hess, had less of a role last year as an assistant. Hankes, who played football at Aurora University as a quarterback and wide receiver, is a former assistant coach at Batavia, where he held several different roles throughout his eight seasons. He spent one year at Westville before arriving in Rantoul in 2016. He brings an energetic presence to a defense that he described as a hybrid defense, which has several interchangeable pieces and is full of quick, athletic players, including Bell, Brown, Robertson, Preston Smith and DeAndre Walker.

“What’s beautiful about it is we have a lot of hybrid players. We have what I call a hybrid defense. We have guys that can play linebacker and a lot of them play safety or corner. They’re physical, and they’re also fast, quick and explosive. That’s the beauty of our athletes right now,” Hankes said. “We’re still fine-tuning a lot of things, and the biggest thing is just working as a team. That’s the biggest thing. Sometimes, I think, when a play goes away from you, a lot of guys will try to take plays off. But our mentality for our defense to be successful, we need to be all 11 to the football. We’re a swarm defense, and that’s the way we need to play. If we play like that, we’ll be just fine.

“Our defense is simple. If you do it right, do your responsibility, you can stop any offensive play no matter what they try to run at you. We’ll start to get fancy once we get our base down. Then we’ll start to get fun, have some blitzes and try to confuse (the offense). Until then, let’s be perfect at what we can do best.”

Three storylines

Turnaround won’t come quickly

With any new coaching regime that takes over a struggling program, there is optimism right out of the bag. There should be optimism this season, but it will still take a while before the Eagles become a playoff team.

Early chances for wins

There are three dates to circle on the calendar: Week 1 vs. Prairie Central, Week 3 vs. Olympia and Week 9 vs. Pontiac. All three are winnable games for the Eagles, as PC and Olympia each finished 2-7 last season, and Pontiac went 4-5. They are the only games on the schedule against teams that didn’t make the 2016 playoffs.

Offense will be interesting

Before the snap, the quarterback in Hess’ system squats from the shotgun position. It will probably be a run-heavy system with plenty of QB draws by either Angelo Brown, Cole Wines or Hayden Cargo.

Four players to watch

Taveous Bell

Bell was the victim of bad luck last season. On his first touch in the home opener Week 2, the running back sprinted around right tackle for a 71-yard touchdown run. On his next touch, he suffered a shoulder injury that essentially kept him out the rest of the season. Bell said that was his first serious injury, but that he is back fully healthy and ready to lead the Eagles in his senior season.

Angelo Brown

Here’s predicting that Brown eventually takes the reins of No. 1 quarterback in Hess’ system. Cole Wines was taking No. 1 reps last week in practice, though he and Brown were splitting time. Brown, Wines and down the road Hayden Cargo (once he gets re-acclimated with football) could all see time under center. Brown will also be expected to carry Ben Hankes’ defensive backs.

Jerry Harper

The sophomore wing back/slot receiver was a state champion sprinter in eighth grade and helped the Eagles’ 4x4 relay team to a seventh-place finish at state as a freshman. He brings an elusive element to Hess’ offense, where the 5-6 speedster will most likely be asked to run exclusively outside the tackles and catch downfield passes. He’ll be best served getting around the perimeter and letting Bell/Robertson handle between-the-tackles carries.

Donnell Robertson

Probably the Eagles player with the most potential to head to the next level is the bulldog junior fullback and defensive lineman/linebacker. Robertson was Rantoul’s biggest bright spot last season outside of Mason Hall’s punts. If things go according to plan and if they stay healthy, Robertson and Bell should form a solid backfield tandem. The offensive line seems to have improved numbers-wise as well.

