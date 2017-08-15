Palmer, players ready for ‘make-or-break year’

Fisher football head coach Jake Palmer speaks to his players after Thursday’s practice. The Bunnies are hoping to make the playoffs in Palmer’s second year at the helm

FISHER — It will definitely surprise many people what the Fisher football team, not just exceedingly confident but also buyoantly hopeful, hope to accomplish this season.

They are gunning for the playoffs.

With a schedule dictating that a 3-6 season should probably be in the bag, the Bunnies are ditching the idea of a two-win improvement from last season as the ceiling. They don’t want Oct. 25 to be the season finale when LeRoy comes to Kellar Field in Week 9.

“We want to be playing in November,” second-year head coach Jake Palmer said. “And that’s something we’ve been telling our guys. We don’t want to be handing our equipment in in October. That’s our goal. We think getting to five (wins) in the conference we play in would get us that opportunity. That’s what we’re talking to our kids about is taking care of business one week at a time.”

Why not shoot for the stars? After three consecutive seasons of 3-6 finishes or worse, including 1-8 in Palmer’s 2016 debut, the playoffs would signal the official return of a program that just a few years ago prided itself in being one of the most successful small-school area teams — in the 12 seasons prior to 2014, the Bunnies reached the postseason nine times.

“Obviously things didn’t go the way we wanted them to last year. We had seniors work hard and do what we asked, but with injuries and some things not going our way, things didn’t work out how we wanted them to,” Palmer said.

“So this year, I do have higher expectations with the group that we have,” Palmer said. “I think this is the year that we’re going to have to turn Fisher football around. I think this is a make-or-break year for us.

"Numbers-wise we’re constantly trying to get kids out, and kids want to come out when you’re competitive. That’s what Chad’s been talking about. We want wins on Friday nights. That’s what it’s all about is finding ways to win.”

The Bunnies have a new offensive coordinator in Chad Musselman, former head coach of Villa Grove football where he led the Blue Devils to the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons (he finished with a 57-25 record; 3-7 in the playoffs, where his teams garned a No. 2 seed twice and one No. 3 seed). Musselman has told the players he didn’t come back into coaching to lose. He wants to win, and he wants to win big.

“He said he came up here to put 40 on the board and make the playoffs. We’re trying to go deep,” senior quarterback Kade Thomas said. “He’s cool. He’s cocky. He’s funny. He doesn’t like to throw it, though. We have set plays to throw it. He throws it when he wants to, not when he has to.”

“Coach Musselman has been telling us he came to win, and we need to get that same mentality,” senior Jaden Jones-Watkins said.

Guess who’s back?

Thomas’ return to football is another reason for the coaching staff to feel good about the upcoming year.

Thomas was the starting quarterback for the Fisher Fire, the town’s youth football league, and he excelled. After playing football his freshman season, Thomas sat out the last two seasons and played soccer. Last year, though, during Week 3 he had a change of heart and decided he wanted to play, but Fisher’s policy dictates that no new players may come out once the first game has been played.

“As much as I like Kade and he could’ve helped us, it was a tough decision to make, but we didn’t let him on the team,” Palmer said. “We have some pretty high expectations, and we know for us to be successful, he’s going to have to do a really good job there and have command and be comfortable with what we’re doing offensively. And, thus far, we’re really pleased with his progress. He’s come a long way, but we’re still trying to push him to where we want him to be.”

Thomas stuck with the team last year and has been a part of it since Week 3.

“He’s been a football player since the middle of last fall,” Palmer said. “He’s been involved with everything we’ve been doing. He’s made some really good gains in the weight room, and we’re looking forward to see what he can do on Friday nights, because we think he could be a big asset for us offensively.”

“Personally, I’m trying to run the offense and be a general out there, and just make sure everybody knows where they need to go, know their routes, know their runs and just score touchdowns,” Thomas said.

Offense/defense philosophies

Thomas will be leading a Musselman offense not predicated on throwing, but it is a fast-paced offense. But not too fast-paced to where it’s a detriment to the team like last season.

“Last year I think it was kind of a thing where we ran plays so fast that it was like 1, 2, 3, 4 and the other team had the ball. This year, we’re going to take our time a little bit but keep the defense guessing,” Jones-Watkins said.

The Bunnies will still be using a no-huddle approach with Jones-Watkins signaling in the plays coming in from the sidelines.

The senior will be a key fixture in Fisher’s offensive gameplan, most likely being asked to serve three different roles (fullback, running back and receiver, the latter of which was his main position a season ago) in an offense with midline, triple-option plays and some passes mixed in. Palmer described it as a hybrid of a veer offense and spread offense.

“Last year being a wide receiver, you only get the ball when it’s a pass play. But this year, when it’s a triple (option play), you can pretty much get the ball any play,” Jones-Watkins said. “It’s more of a slow process (learning the new offense), but it hasn’t been too hard. The only hard thing is learning the new plays and learning the new signals and how to call them out as fullback, and I’m sure Kade can say the same thing as quarterback.”

On defense, Palmer resumes play-calling duties. It will be a 3-3 stack defense using team speed and flying to the football as its main strength.

“We have young guys playing positions but we’re going to have sophomores that need to grow up fast,” Palmer said. “We have faith in them, and they’ve bought in since the end of last year.”

Mapping out the schedule

Fisher gets the season underway with a home matchup against Metro-East Lutheran from Edwardsville on Aug. 25, Fisher’s Senior Night.

The Knights have won just one game the past three seasons, a totally different season-opening opponent than area powerhouse Tuscola in 2016.

“We’ve talked to our kids about that, setting the tone and precedent that we’re going to get wins on Friday nights and getting them to believe that because that’s what we believe as a coaching staff,” Palmer said. “And we think Week 1, they’re going to start believing that because we’re going to get after it.”

A completely different animal awaits in Week 2, as the Bunnies take on Heart of Illinois Conference rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which has aspirations of a deep playoff run.

Week 3 against Fieldcrest could serve as a redemption of sorts. It was last year in which Fisher fell to the Knights, even though the Bunnies got into the red zone three times in the first quarter. Fieldcrest returning a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown ended up being a back-breaking, momentum-seizing play that set a poor tone for the rest of the season.

“To go over there and have an early lead and shoot ourselves in the foot after the mental challenges and physical challenges Week 1 vs. Tuscola and Week 2 vs. GCMS last year (was tough),” Palmer said. “Making those mistakes is not something I expect from the team this year with the attitudes we have this year with leadership.”

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, Fisher’s lone victim in 2016, and reigning 2A state champion Deer Creek-Mackinaw await before a Week 6 matchup with Heyworth on Fisher’s Homecoming.

The Bunnies are hoping to be at least 4-2 by the time they travel to face Tri-Valley in Week 7, leaving something to play for in the final stretch of the season against the Vikings, Tremont and LeRoy.

If this season can be a success, the coaches and players believe it will set the tone for years to come.

“In five years (we’re hoping to be) a perennial playoff team competing deep in the playoffs — hopefully for state titles,” Palmer said. “That’s where I want to be, and that’s what I talked to the kids about when I got the job. I don’t just want to be a playoff team. I want to be a team that’s playing for state titles. When you play in the HOIC, that’s a reality with some of the teams we play. You’re going to know pretty quickly where you’re at.

“For us, just being a perennial playoff team and getting to 6, 7, 8 wins will be really important just to keep the numbers up. To me, this is a really big year for our program. Not just internally in the high school, but externally all around in the community. Our kids know that, and they’re practicing and playing like that every day.”

Three storylines

Terrific hire by Palmer

The Fisher head coach/defensive coordinator went out and made a brilliant move: picking up Chad Musselman as his new offensive coordinator. Musselman, who coached Palmer at Villa Grove and spent time as an assistant at Unity, should bring a winning presence to the Bunnies’ staff.

Fisher has a shot at 3-plus wins

It’s pure honesty from the players and Palmer that a 3-6 season would be seen as a disappointment. Not an utter failure, but not the ultimate goal. Don’t be completely shocked if the Bunnies are 4-2 when they travel to Tri-Valley in Week 7.

Hopefully, Musselman will air it out

According to Jones-Watkins, Musselman is not prone to any type of air raid. He isn’t one who wants to throw it 20 times a game. Hopefully, though, he will unleash Thomas, who can sling it 60-65 yards, and Jones-Watkins, an explosive athlete.

Four players to watch

Jacob Horsch

Fisher’s SAM linebacker Horsch is not a very big player, but Palmer gushed over his physicality and leadership. Horsch, the Bunnies’ leading tackler in 2016, will be in charge of making sure the defense is aligned properly as the plays come in from defensive coordinator Palmer. Horsch will use his grappling prowess to his advantage, having advanced to the state wrestling tournament last year.

Jaden Jones-Watkins

The senior is the most explosive, electrifying player on the Bunnies’ offense, and he will be asked to carry a large load. Jones-Watkins is officially a fullback, but he will also be a running back and receiver. If he continues the good rapport he had with quarterback Kade Thomas during their youth football days (and the chemistry the two share on the basketball court), Kellar Field’s scoreboard lights will see some action.

Dawson Purvis

Purvis was another leading tackler for the Bunnies a season ago, and he will be tasked with not just being a defensive leader but also keeping Thomas safe and creating holes for Jones-Watkins and Co. to plow through from his offensive tackle spot. Purvis, Tanner Diorio, Nick Harness, Cameron Sublon, Brandon Henson and Colby Dula (nicknamed “Dually” due to his reputation for hitting with the force of a Dually truck) will all be called on for important roles.

Kade Thomas

Last season was ripe with bad luck for Fisher. By Week 3, the Bunnies were on their third quarterback/center combination due to injuries. The signal caller was the least stable position a year ago, but hope abounds tenfold with the arrival (or “re-arrival”) of the senior Thomas. The quarterback can sling it, and after sitting out from football the past two seasons is thirsting for the chance to show he’s still got it (his days as the Fisher Fire QB are synonymous with luster).

