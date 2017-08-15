Carpenter: Hope and optimism spring anew this fall as Rantoul, Fisher football look to build a program, though with differing expectations on each side

Rantoul sophomore Jerry Harper will be a key piece of the Eagles’ football team in 2017. Harper will be primarily used as a wingback and slot receiver.

The two programs share strikingly similar characteristics, yet are in starkly opposite situations.

Rantoul’s football program has already been illuminated in a bright, positive light in the first nine months of head coach Tom Hess’ tenure — a welcome transition from the past four seasons under former head coach Ira Jefferson.

At the end of the 2016 season, there were only 34 players in the entire program. At practice last Wednesday, Hess estimated there were about 64. That is a drastic, telling and impactful change down the right path. There were positive vibes, laughter and optimism exuded by most of the players — something noticeably absent during the times I witnessed the Eagles in pads last year.

“I think the team has come a long way,” senior running back Taveous Bell said. “The past couple years have been hard because everybody only (would think) of themselves and not the whole team. It’s very different this year.”

“Team bonding is the biggest difference from last year,” said sophomore running back/receiver Jerry Harper. “We’re all trying to work together as a team. The coaches are doing a very good job doing that. We’re just trying to grind and work out. ... We’ve got way more coaches, and everything else is good. I like it because everybody gets the attention they need.”

The Fisher football program is also shifting its gears and building its own positive culture in the midst of its worst run in 16 years. The Bunnies are on the wrong end of three straight losing seasons, the first time they have languished through such a stretch since 2001, when Fisher suffered seven consecutive losing seasons under the guide of Grant Horsch.

Matt Leng took over the program’s reins in 2002, and in his first 12 years, the Bunnies made the playoffs nine times and finished with a winning record seven times. In his final two seasons, Fisher dragged through back-to-back 3-6 records. When Leng’s defensive coordinator Jake Palmer became the new head coach last year following Leng’s resignation, Fisher finished 1-8.

‘Let’s make the playoffs’

It’s Palmer’s duty, and his legitimately optimistic hope, to return the Bunnies to playoff prominence. And there are clear reasons for his aspirations of doing so sooner than many anticipate.

When Palmer’s career is over and he looks back on it, he will probably see the choice of convincing his former head coach at Villa Grove, Chad Musselman, to re-enter the coaching ranks as one of, if not the best decisions of his tenure. Musselman will be Fisher’s offensive coordinator this year.

When his final season wrapped up with a 7-3 record and another playoff appearance in 2014, Musselman — who also spent time as an assistant at Unity — had led the Blue Devils to the playoffs in seven of his eight years (with a 3-7 record, including two No. 2 seeds and a No. 3 seed). Villa Grove went 57-25 in those eight seasons.

Another point of optimism is the return of Kade Thomas under center. In junior high, Thomas and Jaden Jones-Watkins reportedly lit up the Fisher Fire scoreboards with improvisation style offense — “(The coaches) would call plays, and I’d be like ‘Jaden just go that way and just get open,’” Thomas said.

The senior Thomas can throw the ball 60-65 yards, a talent that did not evaporate while he played soccer instead of football the last two years (Thomas attempted to join the team Week 3 last year, but Fisher’s policy is that no one may join following the first game. Thomas did, however, stick with the team, volunteering his services as a video coordinator on Friday nights, traveling to road games and has not missed an offseason football workout since November). Hopefully Musselman, who does not like to throw the ball often, will unleash Thomas at some point this year.

And looking at the schedule, anything less than a 3-6 season would be a disappointment — after last year’s tumultuous nine-game sprint, 3-6 should be seen as a success in itself. But Palmer, Thomas and Jones-Watkins don’t want to stop at three wins. They want to put Fisher football back on the map immediately.

“Let’s make the playoffs,” Thomas said of the team’s most prominent goal. “I hope we win at least three, but we should make the playoffs this year. … Five wins, make the playoffs and score a whole bunch of TDs (are the goals).”

‘Make-or-break year’

Palmer labeled this season as a “make-or-break year” for Fisher football, and it’s easy to see why. A combined 7-20 mark over the last three years has made interest in the program wane, though there are still plenty of staunch, steadfast supporters under the lights at Kellar Field.

A 3-6 record would be a step in the right direction, four wins would be a terrific improvement, but the ultimate goal is a 5-4 season (maybe even 6-3 if things go very well). And that record would almost certainly get Fisher into the postseason based on playoff points — the Heart of Illinois Conference looks to be stacked again this season, with potential state title contenders Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Tri-Valley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw on the schedule.

A playoff appearance is the recipe for getting Fisher back into the area spotlight. This is the season Palmer and the players believe will jump start the trend of making the Bunnies a perennial playoff team again.

“That’s our goal. We want to be playing in November,” Palmer said. “And that’s something we’ve been telling our guys. We don’t want to be handing our equipment in October. That’s our goal. We think getting to five (wins) in the conference we play in would get us that opportunity. That’s what we’re talking to our kids about is taking care of business one week at a time.

“We’re trying to get wins on a week-to-week basis, and if we can stay healthy, I think there’s no doubt that we can win that many games. … There are some games on the schedule where we feel we’re going to be favored in, and there are some games on the schedule where we feel we’re not going to be favored in. And there are some games that are going to be 50/50. We’re just going to have to go get those games that could go either way.”

Eagles looking at different set of goals

The Eagles, while also building a program, are in no such hurry. The last four seasons have seen them go a combined 2-34, with the most disappointing being last year’s 0-9 finish in which Rantoul was outscored 369-52 — with 22 of those points coming in the second half against Unity’s second- and third-stringers in a blowout loss.

Hess is trying to rebuild the program from the ground up, and maybe even a bit further down. The Eagles aren’t gunning for a playoff appearance like the school 10 miles west on Rt. 136. Just getting one win would be more than enough.

Hess does not have to make Rantoul a playoff threat every season to resurrect the Eagles program. It’s been way too long since Rantoul had the reputation of being a playoff team, after all, only reaching the postseason once this millennium. What Hess and his staff must do is what they already seem to be doing — changing the perception of the program.

“I think what we have to do is redefine the meaning of success,” Hess said. “Somebody is winning and losing every night, and nobody can win them all. Only one team is going to finish the year without a loss (in each class). We’re trying to redefine what it means to be successful and celebrate those type of things — things that are going to last outside of football. Things that are going to last in their lives and be better fathers and husbands and workers in the real world outside of football.

“If we can define success by being a good teammate, being respectful, being on time and trying your hardest, I think that’s what success will be. Hopefully, if we can do all those things, it will lead to winning football games. But we can’t make it all about winning a football game because when we do that, we minimize the importance of all the things that kids need to do in the classroom with their teachers and with their parents.”

Both the Rantoul and Fisher football programs have plenty of potential to see success in 2017. Just understand it would come in wholly different forms.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.