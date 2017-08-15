2017 schedules plus analysis of Rantoul, Fisher football

RANTOUL

Date (all 7 p.m.) Opponent

Week 1

Aug. 25 @Prairie Central (2016 record: 2-7)

Since at least February, the Rantoul coaching staff has been discussing how to deal with Prairie Central. The Hawks finished 2-7 last season.

Week 2

Sept. 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (5-5)*

Rantoul will be honoring Dustin Brooks, Ruffner Francis and Erin Riddle as the newest members of its Hall of Fame at halftime against the Spartans.

Week 3

Sept. 8 @Olympia (2-7)

Another 2-7 squad last season, this will be one of Rantoul’s best opportunities to put a tally in the win column. Rantoul has had some success against the Spartans in years past.

Week 4

Sept. 15 vs. Monticello (12-1)**

The Sages finished 12-1 last year and made it to the state semifinals. Before that, Rantoul gave Monticello a run for its money across three quarters in Week 8.

Week 5

Sept. 22 @St. Thomas More (8-4)

Upon graduation, the Sabers will be sans star quarterback and playmaker D.J. Lee, whose long touchdown run against Rantoul last year in which he zig-zagged his way all across the field (probably running at least 100 yards in total) was the best play seen at Bill Walsh Field, and former head coach Dan Hennessy.

Week 6

Sept. 29 @Illinois Valley Central (5-5)

The Grey Ghosts are one of six Eagles opponents to make the playoffs last season after going 5-5. IVC fell 42-0 in the 4A playoffs to top seed Herscher.

Week 7

Oct. 6 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (7-3)

After a season-opening loss to Tri-Valley, the Saints rattled off seven consecutive wins. They fell by one point to Unity in Week 9 before an early playoff exit in the first round.

Week 8

Oct. 13 @Unity (9-3)

The Rockets have quarterback Steven Migut back under center and could make a run to Dekalb for a state title. Scott Hamilton’s group will be looking to avenge a 49-42 double-overtime loss in the state quarterfinals.

Week 9

Oct. 20 vs. Pontiac (4-5)***

The Indians fell just short of the playoffs with a 4-5 record last season.

*Hall of Fame game

**Homecoming

***Senior Night

****All games are Illini Prairie Conference matchups

FISHER

Date (all 7 p.m.) Opponent

Week 1

Aug. 25 vs. Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran (0-9)*

One of just five independent football programs in the state, the Knights are coming off three straight 0-9 seasons and have won more than one game just once since 2008. A stark contrast from last year’s Week 1 opponent Tuscola.

Week 2

Sept. 1 @Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-3)

This is Fisher’s measuring stick for the rest of the season. The Falcons have potential for a deep playoff run, and the Bunnies will realize where they stack up after Week 2.

Week 3

Sept. 8 vs. Fieldcrest (3-6)

Originally scheduled for Sept. 9 as part of Fox Illinois’ Saturday Night Rivals, the game has been rescheduled for Friday. Last year, coming off two treacherous games against Tuscola and GCMS, the Bunnies lost to Fieldcrest, which was the most debilitating defeat of the season because it was a game they should have won but too many mistakes proved costly.

Week 4

Sept. 15 vs. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (0-9)

The Falcons were Fisher’s lone victim last season. FCW only has about 20 players in its program, and Fisher should be able to make it another win.

Week 5

Sept. 22 @Deer Creek-Mackinaw (13-1)

The reigning Class 2A state champions easily defeated Fisher last season in a 63-0 beatdown. The Bunnies are trying to narrow the gap against a team that has lost 18 of 22 starters.

Week 6

Sept. 29 vs. Heyworth (2-7)**

What probably should have been win No. 2 for the Bunnies against Heyworth last year was another disappointment. A victory would put a nice exclamation point on Homecoming Week.

Week 7

Oct. 6 @Tri-Valley (10-1)

The Vikings are one of the Heart of Illinois Conference favorites this year. This will be another tough test for Fisher, which fell 56-12 to Tri-Valley last season.

Week 8

Oct. 13 @Tremont (3-6)

The Turks handed Fisher a 51-0 loss in 2016, but there’s more optimism the Bunnies can take this one. Zach Zehr is a great hire for the Turks coming over from Arcola.

Week 9

Oct. 20 vs. LeRoy (7-4)

There is a chance that Week 9 will bring something for Fisher to play for, and that’s the whole goal this season. If the Bunnies are 4-4 when the Panthers come to town, expect Kellar Field to be packed.

*Senior Night and nonconference game

**Homecoming

