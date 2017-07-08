Four bold predictions for area football season

It won’t be long before Monticello (above) and others area high school football programs run out for their respective season openers. But before the 2017 season kicks off on Aug. 25, sports editor MATT DANIELS offers up four bold predictions as practices get underway today across the state:



The one area team heading to DeKalb in late November will be ... Unity.



The Rockets last made it to Huskie Stadium, the site of this year’s state title games, in 2015, falling in a Class 3A state title game. With a loaded offense led by dual-threat quarterback Steven Migut, a Hall of Fame coach in Scott Hamilton and the seasoning of playing a grueling schedule in the new Illini Prairie Conference, the Rockets are poised for a sweet November run.



The number of C-U playoff teams will be ... two.



St. Thomas More advanced last season. That was it among the four high school football teams in Champaign-Urbana. STM, led by first-year coach Nathan Watson, will do enough to sneak into the playoffs again. Same for Champaign Central and coach Nate Albaugh (below), who missed out last season with a 4-5 record. Albaugh has built the Maroons back up to where, come October, they’re always in the playoff mix.



The next area program to hit 600 wins will be ...Danville.



The Vikings are 10 wins shy of that milestone. New coach Marcus Forrest inherits a proud program that went 8-3 last season and returns running back Jerry Reed, lineman — and Illinois commit — Julian Pearl and kicker Caleb Griffin, among others. If Danville gets to 600 career wins, they’ll join Tuscola (708), Arcola (702) and Champaign Central (676) as the only area programs to notch that many victories.



The best Friday night of the season will be ... Sept. 15.



With Lovie Smith’s Illini set to play down at South Florida, it’s already a jam-packed night of football. Add in the clash between Unit 4 rivals Champaign Central and Centennial at Tommy Stewart Field, along with Unity hosting St. Joseph-Ogden at Hicks Field in Tolono, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (below) traveling to LeRoy and Tuscola heading to Shelbyville, and Week 4 should shape up as one to remember.

mdaniels@news-gazette.com

