Five easy pieces: Prep football games

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week’s list is the top five prep football games to circle on the calendar for the upcoming season.

Rantoul @ Prairie Central

Aug. 25

The last time these former Corn Belt rivals met on the gridiron was a heartbreaker for the Eagles. Leading 28-26 in the fourth quarter of the penultimate game of the 2013 season — Rantoul’s final campaign in the Corn Belt before transitioning to the now-defunct Okaw Valley — the Eagles surrendered the late two-point lead in a 34-28 loss. And the last time both teams made the playoffs, Rantoul took a 40-6 beating in 2005.

Fisher @ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

Sept. 1

What used to be, not that long ago, one of the best small-school rivalries in the area kicks off the month with the Bunnies making the 12-mile drive north to the land of the Harvest Moon Drive-In and the German restaurant Tom Hanks once visited. This used to be a fun, get-up-for-it game every Friday night, but the rivalry has waned in recent years with the Fisher program’s struggles. Here’s hoping Jake Palmer can get it back on the right track so this matchup will get some more excitement.

Rantoul @ Olympia

Sept. 8

It will be a trip down memory lane all season for Rantoul in the inaugural Illini Praire Conference season. Rantoul is the lone IPC school that was a member of both the Corn Belt and Okaw Valley conferences. All nine games for each of the 10 teams in the IPC is a conference matchup, so the Eagles will be seeing plenty of their former rivals throughout 2017. The last time these two met was a 58-32 win for Olympia that put an end to another dismal 1-8 Eagles’ finish in 2015. Both squads finished 0-9 last season.

Fisher vs. Fieldcrest

Sept. 9

Just as Rantoul did against Taylorville last year, Fisher squares off against a Heart of Illinois Conference rival as part of Friday/Saturday Night Rivals presented by News Channel 20/Fox Illinois. Hopefully, this will be a more entertaining game than the 41-6 blowout Taylorville win last season. It’s nice to see high school football getting shown some love on television prior to the IHSA state championships in November.

Rantoul vs. Pontiac

Oct. 20

It’s very early, but it seems as though Tom Hess has the Rantoul football program heading in the right direction. It will probably be another tough season, but three wins is not out of the question — an accomplishment that doesn’t seem like much but would be a monumental step up. On Senior Night, this is when we will see how much progress has been made in one full season.

Rantoul football schedule

Date

Opponent (2016 record)*

Last meeting (Year)

August 25

@Prairie Central (2-7)

PC win, 34-28 (2013)

September 1

vs. St. Joseph-Ogden (5-5)**

SJ-O win, 44-0 (2016)

September 8

@Olympia (0-9)

Olympia win, 58-32 (2015)

September 15

vs. Monticello (12-1)$

Monticello win, 42-6 (2016)

September 22

@St. Thomas More (8-4)

STM win, 43-0 (2016)

September 29

@Illinois Valley Central (5-5)

Teams have never met

October 6

vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (7-3)

BCC win, 42-0 (2013)

October 13

@Unity (9-3)

Unity win, 42-22 (2016)

October 20

vs. Pontiac (4-5)^

Pontiac win, 26-8 (2013)

*All games are Illini Prairie Conference matchups

**Hall of Fame game

$Homecoming game

^Senior Night

Opponents’ 2016 record: 52-42

Fisher football schedule

Date

Opponent (2016 record)

Last meeting (all in 2016)

August 25

vs. Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran (0-9)*

Teams have never met

September 1

@Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-3)

GCMS win, 55-0

September 9

vs. Fieldcrest (3-6)**

Fieldcrest win, 38-13

September 15

vs. Flanagan-Cornell- Woodland (0-9)

Fisher win, 41-6

September 22

@Deer Creek-Mackinaw (13-1)

Dee-Mack win, 63-0

September 29

vs. Heyworth (2-7)$

Heyworth win, 28-14

October 6

@Tri-Valley (10-1)

Tri-Valley win, 56-12

October 13

@Tremont (3-6)

Tremont win, 51-0

October 20

vs. LeRoy (7-4)

LeRoy win, 43-6

*Senior Night and nonconference game (all others are Heart of Illinois Conference matchups)

^Senior Night

$Homecoming game

Opponents’ 2016 record: 46-46

