Eagles football's culture change, injection of positivity making vast progress

Summer football practices and 7-on-7 sessions, like last week’s second Friday Night Lights open community event at Bill Walsh Field, have provided learning opportunities for coaches such as defensive coordinator Ben Hankes and Eagles junior Donnell Robertson.

RANTOUL — Scanning through the 2017 schedule and taking a peak at the opponents’ records from last season, there are at least three dates to circle in which there should be some optimism.

Rantoul football, a program muddled in sub-mediocrity for years, faces five teams on its nine-game schedule that struggled to .500-or-worse finishes in 2016 (Prairie Central, St. Joseph-Ogden, Olympia, Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac, in order).

All five of those games, especially against a 2-7 Prairie Central team and 0-9 Olympia provide, on paper, provide a glimpse into what might be: potentially a three-win season.

But let’s slow down.

It’s July 5. It’s still extremely early and many things can change between now and August 25 when Rantoul and Prarie Central meet to kick off the season in Fairbury.

First-year coach Tom Hess is in charge of handling the program’s turnaround, and it will not come very quickly. In fact, when asked if the schedule provides an optimistic outlook for two or three wins, Hess is quick to slow everything down and keep it simple: “Let’s worry about winning one game first.”

After going 0-9 two of the last six years and 1-8 in the other four, that’s probably a good place to start.

And more important than the new offensive and defensive systems the players are having to learn under a new regime, both of which Hess is keeping close to his chest and not revealing many plans prior to Week 1, is the desperate need for a culture revamp — 180 degrees worth of change.

“The focus is not about getting wins,” Hess said. “The focus is being a good teammate, being respectful and positivity. And just being a family, getting the community involved and creating positive energy, treating kids good and teaching them how to treat each other good. Treating them with respect and teaching them how to treat others with respect.”

One of the first parts of the culture shift and teaching respect might seem minor. But it’s little things like allowing the two other teams, Urbana and Clifton Central, to go over and eat first — following the team’s second Friday Night Lights open 7-on-7 community event last week in which free food is handed out to those who come — that Hess believes can make a difference.

“Those kind of things, I believe, if we’re teaching them positivity and how to be respectful, then we have a chance to win,” Hess said. “If we win without that stuff, I’m not really doing a great job then.

“We’re not focused on winning, but I do believe that we will win some games if we’re being positive, being respectful towards our teachers, parents and even our opponents. That’s a tough thing to do.”

Teaching accountability and respect

Another major aspect Hess and the coaching staff is harping on is teaching the players accountability. Some players were late on Friday night and did not start, whether they are high up or down low on the depth chart.

“It’s not about being a better player, it’s about being a better person,” Hess said. “And if you can be a better person, then being a better player actually matters. We’ve had a lot of kids come through the school here that have great athletic talent, but they’ve made bad decisions academically or socially that kept them from using their talent to do anything. If we make it about the talent, there’s a good chance that they’re going to be on a dead-end road. But if we make it about being a better person, that’s something they’re going to take with them forever.”

At the end of each practice, Hess randomly selects one player to stand up, and he points out some teammates for the player standing to say something positive about other than football or apperance, which is another way he is trying to inject positivity into the team.

“They have to say something from the heart that’s positive about each other,” Hess said. “They’re starting to learn to say good things about each other, whereas over the last few years we were really good at tearing each other down.”

Parent, community involvement

A strong community with parents, business owners and other members can be the lifeblood of a program. Go to St. Joseph-Ogden or Unity on a Friday night and the crowds are heavy and community involvement is incredible.

Those are the types of atmospheres the Eagles are hoping to one day achieve during this slow process.

“Culture shift is exactly what we’re doing,” Hess said. “And it’s a hard thing to do, but we’ve had some great parents who have been out here helping, and we have a community on Facebook and Twitter. And we have parent involvement that’s just growing.

“Parent involvement in big programs is huge, and we haven’t really had much (in the past). But it’s growing, and we have some parents that are being really involved, and it’s starting to become contagious.”

The team is also getting more involved in community service around the area.

“What I’m trying to teach them is that if you’re a great athlete, then you need to help other people,” Hess said. “They have more responsibility to help others. Serving somebody, rather than expecting to be served. And when somebody does serve you, showing appreciation for it. I think that’s powerful, and I think it’s missing.”

Team bonding at Carlinville

From June 23-25, the team was in Carlinville for an overnight weekend trip to help build camraderie. Thirty-six kids and seven coaches made the trip. While there, the team had two practices per day that were filmed, and the team was able to hold meetings to watch the game tape and correct mistakes.

The Eagles, who practiced for 13 days in a row including 7-on-7 games and weight lifting before getting the July 4 weekend off, participated in team-building sessions with zip lines and rock climbing, went out to the lake and play on water slides, had a pool tournament and a black light dodgeball tournament, among other activities.

“It was amazing,” Hess said. “Just with the few days with them overnight, the positivity is catching on and growing. It’s awesome.”

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.