Eagles football program to hold community 7-on-7 event Thursday

RANTOUL — The Rantoul football program that has struggled mightily over the last decade-plus will need to completely revamp the culture in order to turn things around.

And part of that culture change is the need for a tighter knit community. Closer communities can be the lifeblood of a football program, and that is one of the top areas first-year head coach Tom Hess is focusing on as the year approaches.

The first step Hess and the team are taking comes Thursday night when the Eagles will host a community 7-on-7 event where they will take on Hoopeston Area at Bill Walsh Field at Rantoul Township High School.

The gates open at 6:30 Thursday night, and the teams will square off starting at 7. There will be free food for everyone who attends, including hamburgers and hot dogs served on the grill.

“We want to reach out to the community and build a tighter sense of community around our football program,” Hess said. “And we want to invite people to come to the school and watch the kids compete and to get to know each other and have some time together. We also want to provide an atmosphere where they can come, have fun and see the kids compete and offer something to some people to give back.”

It will be the first of five 7-on-7 “Friday Night Lights” competitions for the Rantoul program, with the first coming on Thursday due to the team’s departure on Friday to attend a three-day overnight team bonding camp in Carlinville.

The next “Friday Night Lights” 7-on-7 games will be June 30 against Urbana.

