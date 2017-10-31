Eagles finish 13th at 2A sectional; Bridgman, Rogers race for A-P

Rantoul’s Hope Russell advanced to Saturday’s 2A cross country sectional and ran her best time of the season to finish out her career. The Eagles’ boys team also advanced to the sectional meet.

NORMAL — No one from the Rantoul Eagles cross country team advanced to the Illinois High School Association Class 2A State Championships.

But no one from the Eagle cross country team left Maxwell Park with a frown on their face either. The Eagles finished with 422 points on the boys level to take 13th. Hope Russell, the lone Eagle girl to compete, finished her career with one of the best times of the year.

Plenty to smile about, but a little bit short of making it to the state meet. Mahomet Seymour, who took the top three spots, won the Normal University High Sectional with 41 points.

“I am very happy with how we did and everyone was pulling for each other,” Rantoul coach Greg Van Hoorn said. “We did pretty well.”

While not qualifying for the state finals was not the highlight of the day, the good news is every single harrier on the boys team is slated to return in one year. The boys were once again led by junior Elijah Hall. Hall, who was hoping to qualify as an individual competitor for the state finals, finished the 3-mile race in 16 minutes, 43.5 seconds. To advance to the state finals, he needed to run 16:01.1 or faster. Sam Lange, a Morton sophomore, finished 21st and grabbed the final qualifying spot.

“I ran pretty well on Saturday,” said Hall, who finished 50th. “I held back a little bit in the first mile and could have possibly pushed a little bit more in the second mile. I am going to take a couple of weeks off and then start conditioning for indoor track.”

Jonathan Gossett ran his best time of the year as he broke 17:00. The sophomore finished 64th overall in 16:57.6. Peter McCusker was within 20 seconds of Gossett, taking 64th in 17:17.2.

Raj Patel and Allan Newman served as the fourth and fifth scoring runners for the Eagles. Patel finished 136th overall with a time of 20:32.7, while Newman took 139th in 24:50.1.

In the girls’ race, Russell ran her best time of the year, finishing 107th in 21:45.8. The girls ran three miles like the boys. Urbana University High’s Anika Kimme, a junior, grabbed the final qualifying spot with a time of 18:34.8. She was 17th overall.

“I ran a very good second mile,” Russell said. “It was a little bit cold, but once I started running, I realized that it was a pretty good day for a race. I ran about 10 seconds slower than I did last week. I am really pumped up for track. I am looking forward to it because it is my senior year.”

Trojans pair close season at sectional

Like all of the Rantoul Eagles, Armstrong-Potomac junior Austin Bridgman and Emily Rogers, a sophomore, will have a chance to improve next year. Bridgman, who was the top individual, coming from the St. Thomas More Class 1A Regional finished 54th in the Carlinville Class 1A Sectional. He finished the 3-mile race in 16:59.40. In the girls’ race, Rogers took 88th with a 3-mile time of 22:10.74.

“Both athletes ran their best times of the year,” A-P coach Darren Loschen said. “We had an extremely tough sectional. I knew going in it was going to be a tough deal for us. This will motivate them for next year. It was a great season for us. Emily was only with us for part of the year. I am eager to see what she can do when she has an entire season.”

To advance to the IHSA Class 1A State Finals on Saturday, an athlete needed to run a time of 15:49.18 or faster, which was run by Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond’s Layton Hall, a freshman. Lawrenceville freshman Katie Moore grabbed the final qualifying sport on the girls side, finishing in 18:58.18.

