Rantoul cross country moves on to sectional for the first time in seven years

CRETE — When Greg Van Hoorn saw Peter McCusker and Jonathan Gossett running to a 10th- and 11th-place finish at the Crete-Monee Class 2A Regional, he knew that the Rantoul Eagles had a very good chance to advance to the sectional.

The Eagles did advance, and for the first time in seven years, the boys will have a team at the Illinois High School Association Class 2A Sectional.

“When I saw that pair, I knew that was a giant step for us,” Van Hoorn said of McCusker and Gossett. “I knew it was not a guarantee at that point, but I felt much, much better. When the race started, I knew we had a chance.”

The Eagles scored 109 points to take fifth while Urbana won the team title with 57 points. A total of six teams advanced from the Crete-Monee Class 2A Regional.

Elijah Hall took fourth and earned one of the top five regional medals. He finished the 3-mile race in 17 minutes, 4 seconds. He was less than 35 seconds from the winning pace of 16:31.9, which was run by Urbana’s Justice Carter.

McCusker and Gossett also broke 18 minutes. Both were within a second of each other. McCusker finished in 17:54.0, while Gossett finished in 17:54.4.

“I finished a bit better than I expected to finish,” McCusker said. “I was hoping to be between 15th and 20th. The hills on the second and third miles seemed much worse than the first set of hills in the first miles.”

Raj Patel and Allan Newman rounded out the top five for Rantoul. The Eagles only ran five runners. Patel finished in 20:18, which was good for 35th, while Newman took 49th in 25:02.

The IHSA Class 2A Normal University High Sectional will be held at Maxwell Park. The girls will run at 10 a.m., while the boys will run at 11:30 a.m.

“We had so much support at Crete-Monee it was unbelievable,” Van Hoorn said. “So many fans of the team drove up to see us and the track coach (Mitch Wilson) even made the trip. That could not have been easy as he is one of the football coaches and would have had a late night on Friday night. I appreciate everyone that drove up and the athletes do as well.”

The entire regional lineup for the Eagles is underclassmen.

Russell advances

The Eagle boys will not be alone. Hope Russell finished 29th, finishing the 3-mile race in 23:12. A total of five female individuals advanced and Russell was the fourth advancing individual.

“I have been trying to make my miles a little more balanced,” said the senior. “I go out more conservatively in the first mile, but it helps my second and third miles as they have been a bit faster.”

Russell ran her season personal best time by over 20 seconds.

A-P advances two

Armstrong-Potomac advanced two runners to the sectional round as Austin Bridgman and Emily Rogers are each moving on.

Bridgman finished 16th overall at the 1A St. Thomas More Regional, running a time of 17 minutes, 25 seconds at the meet.

Rogers ran the 3-mile course at St. Thomas More with a time of 22 mintues, 25 seconds to finish 32nd overall.

Both Trojans runners will race at the 1A Carlinville Sectional on Saturday.

