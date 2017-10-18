Bridgman finishes 6th at conference meet; A-P’s Rogers comes in 4th in girls’ VVC race

OAKWOOD — Austin Bridgman ran an 18-minute, 15-second 3-mile race last Tuesday to finish sixth overall out of 31 runners at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet at Kickapoo State Park.
Bridgman was the Armstrong-Potomac boys cross-country team’s highest individual placer, beating out Oakwood’s Andy Hohn by 35 seconds for the near-top-five finish.
Gabe Martinez of Bismarck-Henning (18:08) and John Flynn of Chrisman (18:05) were narrowly ahead of Bridgman at the finish line.
Emily Rogers, the lone A-P girls cross-country racer, finished fourth overall out of 17 racers at the girls meet with a time of 23 minutes, 42 seconds.
A-P’s Dalton Loschen also had a top-15 finish, coming in 12th with a time of 20 minutes, 10 seconds.
Zach Thomas (22:39), Bryce Franzen (23:48), Zach Birge (24:36) and Jonathan Hudson (30:19) rounded out the Trojans’ scorers, finishing 25th, 27th, 29th and 31st, respectively.
The Trojans came in last in the five-team race, accumulating 92 total points.
The meet was won by Chrisman (44) points, narrowly defeating Hoopeston (48), while Oakwood (79) came in third and Bismarck-Henning (87) finished fourth.
The A-P girls team did not have enough runners to amass a full team score.
The girls’ conference meet was won by Bismarck-Henning with 23 points, and Oakwood was second with 32 points.
No other team scores were accumulated.
Lexi Darby of Bismarck-Henning came in first (21:52), Aryn Willard of Bismarck-Henning (22:55) was second and Lolita Flynn was third (23:08).
