Gossett continues improving for Eagles cross country

NORMAL — Jonathan Gossett keeps getting better and better with each passing week.

While he struggled with some injury problems as a freshman, the Rantoul sophomore has run the two best times of his career in the first two weeks of the cross-country season.

At the Normal Co-Ed Open varsity and junior varsity meet, Gossett finished in the top 25, taking 25th by covering the 3-mile course in 17 minutes, 25 seconds. It was the first time in his career that he broke 18:00. His previous best was one week ago, run at the St. Thomas More-hosted Saber Corn Classic, was 18:04.

"I was extremely happy and shocked that I ran that fast this early," Gossett said. "I wanted to run that type of time by the end of the season. My assistant coach (Nick Cole) ran a 16:44 as his best high school time. I would like to run a 16:43 by the end of this season. I think Peter (McCusker) was one of the main reasons I was able to do this. We kept pushing each other during the race. It was fun."

Peter McCusker was only four spots behind Gossett, finishing 29th in 17:32.

"I wish I would have gotten a bit better from last weekend," McCusker said. "I wanted to be around 17:15 or 17:20. I hope to accomplish that next weekend at the (Paxton-Buckley-Loda) Invitational."

While the Eagles did not have five runners for a team score, they did have four runners in the varsity race. Raj Patel finished 93rd for the Eagles. The sophomore finished in 20:37. Alan Newman, a freshman runner, started the race but did not register a time.

"I was happy to see Jonathan and Peter work together during the race," Eagles coach Greg Van Hoorn said. "We had a couple of athletes out. One was out with an injury and one was on vacation."

Eater girls cross country

The Eater Junior High girls cross country team competed at the Chrisman-hosted Junior Cowchip Classic on Friday afternoon.

The girls all ran their best times of the year in the 2-mile race. Caya Flesner broke 15:00, running 14:50. Her previous career best was a 15:15. Andrea Morales finished the 2-mile course in 16:01, which was a personal best by almost a minute, as her best time the previous week was a 16:54. Brisia Martinez finished in 18:45, which was down 19 seconds from the previous week.

"I had goal times for them and they all exceeded my goal times," Eater coach Samantha Bean said. "The girls love this race and the Cowchip Course. It is a hilly course, so I was extremely happy with the efforts of the girls."

