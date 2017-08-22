- Our Sites
Armstrong-Potomac cross country schedule
Date Opponent Location
Aug. 22 St. Thomas More STM High School
Aug. 26 Saber Invite STM High School
Aug. 29 Hoopeston Hooopeston High School
Sept. 2 Cow Chip Classic Kickapoo State Park
Sept. 5 Oakwood Invite Kickapoo State Park
Sept. 14 Bismarck Bismarck
Sept. 19 Hoopeston Hoopeston
Sept. 23 Spartan Classic St. Joe
Sept. 26 Rantoul Invite Rantoul
Sept. 30 Oakwood Invite Kickapoo State Park
Oct. 10 Vermilion Valley Conference Meet Kickapoo State Park
Oct. 12 Paxton Paxton
Oct. 17 Vermilion County Conference Meet Kickapoo State Park
Oct. 21 Regional TBA
