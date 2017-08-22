Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Cross-country

Armstrong-Potomac cross country schedule

Tue, 08/22/2017 - 11:52am | The Rantoul Press

Date                Opponent                   Location

Aug. 22           St. Thomas More        STM High School

Aug. 26           Saber Invite                STM High School

Aug. 29           Hoopeston                   Hooopeston High School

Sept. 2             Cow Chip Classic        Kickapoo State Park

Sept. 5             Oakwood Invite          Kickapoo State Park

Sept. 14           Bismarck                     Bismarck

Sept. 19           Hoopeston                   Hoopeston

Sept. 23           Spartan Classic            St. Joe

Sept. 26           Rantoul Invite             Rantoul

Sept. 30           Oakwood Invite          Kickapoo State Park

Oct. 10            Vermilion Valley Conference Meet    Kickapoo State Park

Oct. 12            Paxton                         Paxton

Oct. 17            Vermilion County Conference Meet   Kickapoo State Park

Oct. 21            Regional                      TBA

