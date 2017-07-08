Area cross-country season heating up for area competitors

The high school cross-country season can’t get here soon enough for area running enthusiasts.

Count Dustin Dees among them.

The second-year Tuscola cross-country coach is so eager for his teams to get a head start on the season, he’s getting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office involved. For a good reason.

The Warriors will conduct their first practice at midnight this Wednesday, the first day cross-country programs across the state can hold an organized workout ahead of the 2017 season. Tuscola is just getting a bit of a jump on some other programs.

Dees credits assistant coach Shannon Smith for the idea and Tuscola athletic director Ryan Hornaday for supporting the notion, along with getting an assist from Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Lonnie Homann.

The programs will run about 4 miles in their first practice, starting at the high school and then running a few large loops around the Outlets at Tuscola shopping center before heading back to the high school.

“We are getting a police escort to and from the outlet area,” Dees said. “The outlet mall is very well-lit, so the kids will be safe the entire trip.”

Dees is hopeful what he’s dubbing as “Midnight Madness,” becomes an annual tradition for the Warriors.

“We are always trying to find new and fun things to do with our program,” he said. “Events like these get kids excited about the season. I feel like the more you can do to keep things new and interesting, the more engaged the athlete is. We hope to even make it a bigger event as the years progress.”

The distance intervals Tuscola will run throughout the season at practices will vary from 3 miles to 10 miles or more, according to the 31-year-old Dees, a former St. Joseph-Ogden High School football nose guard — his position coach with the Spartans is current Tuscola principal Brad Allen — turned area running aficionado.

“As we all know, running can be a very difficult sport to recruit for since most sports use what we do every day as a punishment,” Dees said. “So to get kids buzzing about running, sometimes it takes events like ours to keep morale high and the kids feeling good about running.”

mdaniels@news-gazette.com