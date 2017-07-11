Soccer Year-in-Review

Fisher/GCMS Year-in-Review

Overview

After starting 3-0-1, the Bunnies got perhaps their sternest test of the entire season in game four in a 3-1 loss to Urbana Uni High.

And following a 1-1 draw with Blue Ridge in the Uni High Shootout, Fisher/GCMS won five of its next six to get on a roll. For the second consecutive season, though, the Bunnies lost in the regional semifinal to host Bloomington Cornerstone.

The Bunnies allowed just 20 goals all season.

Highlights

One of the season’s most thrilling moments came early in a 2-2 draw against Judah Christian in the second game of the year.

Trailing 2-1, a Bunnies steal and Johnson through-ball to Bleich led to the junior’s game-tying goal with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Other highlights included a pair of 1-1 draws with Blue Ridge, a 2-1 loss to Iroquois West that was a thrilling match and a 6-0 blowout win over Bismarck-Henning in the team’s lone match in Gibson City, featuring a raucous crowd.

Lowlights

The obvious low points were blowing 1-0 halftime leads to Bloomington Cornerstone. The second blown lead stung the most, as it led to a 3-1 loss in the regional semifinal.

Also, losing 3-2 to St. Joseph-Ogden after holding a 2-0 halftime lead was pretty devastating, though the team was able to use that as a point of emphasis to not play soft.

Quotes of the year

“I think you have to enjoy it, to see these guys who are probably going to be top five in goals and assists in program history. To watch those guys, and they have so much fun out there, it’s awesome to see. And they’re unselfish. I think that’s the biggest thing with our midfielders and forwards and team-wise. Everybody’s looking to find the open man. No one’s looking to take it on their own, and it shows because they’re in position and finishing. And it’s just awesome to see those guys plays.” — Levi Horsch, Fisher/GCMS head coach on Caleb Bleich and Alec Johnson

“We started off strong, and then we kind of got complacent again. We got up 2-0 against St. Joe and the second half, we didn’t (finish). We thought we had it and let them come back. But then after that, we’ve had hard practices. We’ve been going hard and competing in practice, and I think it shows on the field that we all want to win now. After that game, we actually practiced. Instead of going half speed, we went full speed. It just made us really want to win, and we used it as motivation for the game we beat Clifton Central 12-0.” — Caleb Bleich, Fisher/GCMS junior

“I was talking to the seniors just about what they’ve done since they came in. They’ve really turned the program around. This year, I think everything just came together, defensively and offensively. It stinks that it’s over, but the 10 shutouts and only allowing 20 goals on the year (is incredible). Last year I think we allowed 20 goals in the first four or five games. To play as a unit like that all year was pretty impressive. I thought it was a really good season, and the players who are going to come in here next year, it’s expected for them to win now. It’s not an aberration. They’re supposed to win now. … We’ve got a lot of guys returning. We’re going to miss our seniors. They were a big part of this team, but we’re just going to have to have some other guys step up. We can’t go backwards. I don’t think anybody expects us to do that. We just want to go bigger and better next year.” — Horsch, following the regional loss to Bloomington Cornerstone

Future

Fisher/GCMS loses seven seniors (Johnson, Steidinger, Hallden, Schutte, Matthias Dean, Gabrielle Shook and Alayna Stalter) but still returns plenty of talent.

Bleich has an opportunity to move into the top spot of the career goals and assists lists by the time his career is over. But the senior-to-be would trade those accolades in for a regional championship.

Rantoul Year-in-Review

Overview

A sub-.500 finish wasn’t a surprise for Rantoul as it was in a transitional year. With a new head coach, Michael Masters, taking over for Tim Robinson, the Eagles had a new man to lead. And after graduating almost all of its top playmakers from a season ago, Rantoul was tasked with finding new ways to attack opposing defenses and keep opponents at bay.

For the most part, it was a struggle to find much of a spark offensively, as the Eagles flashed talent and athleticism in spurts. But when they didn’t play aggressive, it cost them.

Highlights

There was some individual success this season, and in their seven victories, the Eagles outscored their opponents 24-6.

Rantoul was able to match its win total from 2016, which is a positive after losing so many of its key players.

Lowlights

Rantoul was outscored 18-2 across its first three matches, facing three supremely talented teams (Bloomington Cornerstone, Blue Ridge, Urbana).

After starting 1-5, the Eagles put together the first of two, two-game win streaks. But a 3-0 loss to Fisher preceded a 3-2 overtime loss in a shootout to St. Joseph-Ogden, and Rantoul’s season came to an end in a 6-0 loss to Mahomet-Seymour.

Quotes of the year

“I was close last year (to scoring a hat trick). I had two goals in a game. I finally got it. … Especially as a forward, (a hat trick was a goal). It’s one of those goals where I want to score as much as I can and create as many opportunities for my team as possible.” — Garet Kinnett, Rantoul senior following his four-goal game against Clifton Central

“I think we’ve got a group of seniors (where) I think any one of them could have a season that they think is really memorable. But overall I think that we’re going to see a really great growth in the teamwork. Last year’s team had some guys who had some special talent, and they wanted to play through them. And I think that some of these returners weren’t asked to be playmakers; weren’t asked to have a level of confidence in themselves to really push the team forward. This year, they’re really going to be asked to do that, and I think you could see a variety of guys step up in those positions.” — Michael Masters, Rantoul head coach

“If we are not the aggressive team, we struggle. Monticello was more aggressive than we were, so they dominated possession and played some really good combinations, and we got caught chasing. Whenever we got out of our funk, we were more effective. But if you spot a good team like Monticello a couple goals, it’s going to be tough to come back. When we play our best, we have been able to play with almost any team we’ve gone up against. When we’ve played our best, put pressure on and ran and brought the game to our opponents, we’ve done really well.” — Masters, following a September loss to Monticello

Future

The Eagles do lose several seniors, including Garet Kinnett, Jacob Swiney, Jared Motley and Juan Aguayo, but hopefully they will be able to increase their win total in year five of the program.

Also, a pair of youngsters started to shine towards the end of the season in Martin Sebastian and Reyes Hernandez. Those two figure to be the program’s top playmakers moving forward.

