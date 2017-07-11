Rantoul Press Soccer End-of-Year Awards

Most Valuable Player

Garet Kinnett

Of all the area awards to dish out, this was the most loaded field to choose from.

Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history, finishing 11-5-4, and it was led by a strong contingent of playmakers, including Caleb Bleich and Alec Johnson. Rantoul, meanwhile, finished just 7-13 during the fourth season of having a full soccer program.

So how does a guy on a team that was less successful win the MVP award? Simple: we’re basing it on the true definition of the award. Kinnett was the most valuable to his team this season, scoring 18 goals, which was tied for 10th in The News-Gazette area with Johnson, despite both the Eagles and Bunnies only playing one postseason game.

Without the senior’s prolific scoring, which included two hat tricks and a four-goal game, the Eagles’ offense that struggled for much of the season would have been virtually non-existent. Individually, Kinnett said a couple of his personal goals (pun very much intended) were to net 15 goals and score a hat trick. Job well done.

Bleich and Johnson each deserve first-team all-area consideration, though probably only one of them is bound to get it. And Kinnett will probably get special mention with the overall lack of team success.

Runners-up: Caleb Bleich, Alec Johnson

Offensive Player of the Year

Caleb Bleich, Alec Johnson

We obviously hate to break the sanctity of end-of-year honors, but this was too difficult of an award to decide — so we went ahead and cheated by splitting it between the two Bunnies’ playmakers who attend GCMS.

The Bunnies had a sensational year on both sides of the ball, and their offense was mainly buoyed by the junior Bleich (17 goals, 16 assists) and the senior Johnson (18 goals, 11 assists).

Bleich moved into a tie for fourth on the program’s all-time goal scorer’s list, sitting at 45 goals along with Chase Kelly, and he is third on the career assists chart. Also, his 16 assists in 2017 put him in a tie for second on the single-season assists rankings with Matt Brown (2001).

Johnson, who tallied a six-goal game this year, moved up the ladder to sixth in career goals (33) and tied Lucas Pulley for fourth in career assists (24). He also moved into the top 10 for single-season goals and assists: 18 goals put him in a tie for eighth, and the 11 assists tied him for ninth.

It was these two who had the most outstanding offensive seasons, forming a scary one-two punch for defenses to try and contain. And it was also the play of Tyler Ricks (14 goals) and Graham Voelker (nine goals) that helped open things up for them.

Runners-up: Garet Kinnett, Tyler Ricks

Defensive Player of the Year

Jeremy Steidinger

After a few matches this season, speaking with opposing coaches, they each had high praise for the senior Steidinger.

When the Bunnies defeated Rantoul in September, Eagles coach Michael Masters hailed Steidinger as “the man of the match” for his propensity to halt seemingly every one of the Eagles’ offensive runs.

It was play from Steidinger and teammates Alexis Hallden, Will Shook, Nate Schutte, Bryson Pacunas, Evan Hazzard and goalkeeper Ethan Kasper that all added up to 10 shutouts. Fisher/GCMS built this year’s squad on the defensive end, and the offense cashed in on the help time and again.

For Rantoul, Juan Aguayo earned praise from Masters all season and was the coach’s most dependable defender.

Towards the tail end of the year, Masters was thrilled with the defensive tandem he had found in Aguayo and Alexis Gordillo

Both seniors will be missed next year, and Steidinger will certainly not be easily replaced, either.

The Bunnies are lucky to get an ever-improving Kasper back for his third year as the starting goalkeeper. The junior improved substantially, in large part due to attending a keeper camp in Wisconsin that did wonders for him.

Runners-up: Ethan Kasper, Juan Aguayo

Coach of the Year

Levi Horsch

All of Horsch’s previous teams heading into the 2017 season were disappointing, but there was a buzz in the air, even as the 2016 season ended, that this year’s group was going to be the one to turn things around.

With Horsch and assistant Robbie Dinkins at the helm, the Bunnies snapped a long streak of sub-.500 seasons and created excitement the program hasn’t seen in a long time. Now the hope is for Fisher/GCMS to sustain this success moving forward. That will be Horsch’s greatest challenge moving forward — getting his club to continue to ascend with higher expectations placed upon it.

Luckily, Horsch will be able to rely upon a returning core of juniors Bleich, Ricks and Voelker and the sophomore Kasper in addition to freshmen Andrew Ferguson and Will Shook.

Masters, meanwhile, was able to help Rantoul match its win total from a season ago (seven), which was the best year the young program had so far.

It won’t be easy in 2018, however, as the Eagles graduate a litany of seniors (Kinnett, Gordillo, Aguayo, Jacob Swiney, Jared Motley, Graylin Vandergriff, Alan Riley, Josue Padilla and Daniel Garcia). Once again, a new host of playmakers will need to be groomed heading into the fall.

Runners-up: Michael Masters, Robbie Dinkins

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZackCarpenter11.